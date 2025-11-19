Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

DETROIT -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka has been in the NHL for a little over a month now, and in that time the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman has worked hard while trying to absorb as many important lessons as he can that have come on and off the ice.

“This is the best League in the world,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “I’m just getting used to that a little bit. A lot of players are quick and strong with the puck, so just learning how to use my brain out there. I think that’s just the biggest part of it.”

Chosen by Detroit with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Sandin-Pellikka has six points (two goals, four assists), while averaging 18:09 of time on ice in 20 games this season.

Entering Wednesday’s NHL slate, he ranked fifth among all NHL first-year blueliners in points behind Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders (15), Zeev Buium of the Minnesota Wild (10), Artyom Levshunov of the Chicago Blackhawks (10) and Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes (8).