RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

DETROIT -- Unable to stretch their point streak to five straight games, the Detroit Red Wings were left feeling frustrated at their performance in a 5-0 shutout loss to the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We didn’t have it,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “I thought the game was hard. They were winning races, and we weren’t. They were above us, and we just didn’t grind through that. Then, we gave up goals where it was a lack of execution… Another night where I felt we left Gibby out to dry.”

Goalie John Gibson made 22 saves for the Red Wings (12-8-1; 25 points), who were blanked for just the second time this season but remain atop the Atlantic Division. Stopping all 29 shots he faced, netminder Ilya Sorokin helped the Islanders (12-7-2; 26 points) finish 6-1-0 on their seven-game road trip.

“Very disappointing,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had a lot of momentum coming into the game, and we were outexecuted. The puck was foreign to us. Anything that we did get away clean, we seemed to bobble it or double clutch it. The scoring opportunities that we did have, we did nothing with. We gave up two goals on face-off coverages. That epitomizes the night, really.”

The Red Wings trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period, with the Islanders’ goals coming from Calum Ritchie --- a snap shot from the middle of the left face-off circle ---at 6:46 and Max Shabanov --- also a snap shot, his from the high slot directly off an offensive-zone draw won by Ritchie --- at 14:54.

“They transition a lot better than they have in the past,” J.T. Compher said. “They have some guys playing really good hockey. [Matthew Schaefer] has come in and stepped in really well. Just throughout their lineup, they check well and it leads to chances.”

New York lit the lamp twice more before the six-minute mark of the second period, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. Captain Mathew Barzal snapped a shot from the high slot that deflected off Marco Kasper at 3:19, then Bo Horvat one-timed a feed from Ryan Pulock after winning a face-off in the left circle at 5:04.