PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

Gibson set to man the crease for Detroit, which kicks off December slate

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Before packing their bags for a season-long six game road trip that stretches across four time zones, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop for the back end of the home-and-home series between Detroit (13-11-2; 28 points) and Boston (15-12-0; 30 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We want to be confident in this building and for other teams to hate playing here,” Elmer Soderblom said. “We need to play tough, physical and hard on home ice. We want to get more wins here.”

The Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday, the second game of a back-to-back set in which they battled back from two separate one-goal deficits and displayed some physicality to pick up a point. Final score aside, which unfortunately pushed Detroit’s winless streak to four straight games, Ben Chiarot said the group felt encouraged by their play in Beantown.

“I liked our game in Boston,” Chiarot said. “We played pretty well, played fast, played to our strengths. We have a good-skating team, and we used our speed to get in on the forecheck. They like to trap it up, so try and get in behind that and break their structure.”

Head coach Todd McLellan said the Red Wings also “did a lot of good things” from a defensive perspective on Saturday, holding the Bruins to two goals in regulation after allowing six in each of their previous two contests.

“I thought we played well in those areas checking-wise,” McLellan said. “We just couldn’t break through. We played a pretty solid defensive game. We relied on our structure for the most part.”

Currently second in the Atlantic Division, Boston will again be without David Pastrnak (11 goals, 18 assists) because of an undisclosed injury. Morgan Geekie, who scored two goals against Detroit on Saturday, enters Tuesday tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead in goals (20) this season.

“I think [Tuesday’s game] is going to be almost the same game as in Boston [on Saturday],” Moritz Seider said. “We have to expect a physical game, but also a very tactical approach from their side…We worked on a couple things [during Monday’s practice] and just need to be prepared to match the intensity, if not even up it a little bit.”

