PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Before packing their bags for a season-long six game road trip that stretches across four time zones, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
Puck drop for the back end of the home-and-home series between Detroit (13-11-2; 28 points) and Boston (15-12-0; 30 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“We want to be confident in this building and for other teams to hate playing here,” Elmer Soderblom said. “We need to play tough, physical and hard on home ice. We want to get more wins here.”