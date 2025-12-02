PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

The Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday, the second game of a back-to-back set in which they battled back from two separate one-goal deficits and displayed some physicality to pick up a point. Final score aside, which unfortunately pushed Detroit’s winless streak to four straight games, Ben Chiarot said the group felt encouraged by their play in Beantown.

“I liked our game in Boston,” Chiarot said. “We played pretty well, played fast, played to our strengths. We have a good-skating team, and we used our speed to get in on the forecheck. They like to trap it up, so try and get in behind that and break their structure.”

Head coach Todd McLellan said the Red Wings also “did a lot of good things” from a defensive perspective on Saturday, holding the Bruins to two goals in regulation after allowing six in each of their previous two contests.

“I thought we played well in those areas checking-wise,” McLellan said. “We just couldn’t break through. We played a pretty solid defensive game. We relied on our structure for the most part.”