Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

SECOND STAR – JOHN GIBSON, G, DETROIT RED WINGS

Gibson posted a pair of shutouts in his three starts, going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .971 save percentage to lift the Red Wings (18-12-3, 39 points) into second place in the Atlantic Division. He earned his first clean sheet with Detroit by making 39 saves in a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 8. Gibson then turned aside 34 of 37 shots, including each of the first 28 he faced, in a 4-3 triumph versus the Calgary Flames Dec. 10. He capped the week with 26 saves for his 26th career shutout in a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks Dec. 13. The 32-year-old Gibson owns a 9-7-1 record, 3.13 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and two shutouts through 18 total appearances this season – his first with the Red Wings after spending his first 12 NHL campaigns with the Anaheim Ducks.