NEW YORK (Dec. 15, 2025) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson and Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 14.
Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week
SECOND STAR – JOHN GIBSON, G, DETROIT RED WINGS
Gibson posted a pair of shutouts in his three starts, going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .971 save percentage to lift the Red Wings (18-12-3, 39 points) into second place in the Atlantic Division. He earned his first clean sheet with Detroit by making 39 saves in a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 8. Gibson then turned aside 34 of 37 shots, including each of the first 28 he faced, in a 4-3 triumph versus the Calgary Flames Dec. 10. He capped the week with 26 saves for his 26th career shutout in a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks Dec. 13. The 32-year-old Gibson owns a 9-7-1 record, 3.13 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and two shutouts through 18 total appearances this season – his first with the Red Wings after spending his first 12 NHL campaigns with the Anaheim Ducks.