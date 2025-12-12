RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

EDMONTON -- Despite a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings left Rogers Place feeling mostly encouraged by the way they competed against the two-time defending Western Conference champions in the second half of a back-to-back set.

“I thought we came to play,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I actually, this is going to sound strange, think this was one of our better-played games on the trip. We didn’t scramble around quite as much. Yet, when you look at it from an offensive perspective, probably not enough in and around the net. We missed the net and had so many blocked [shots] that there wasn’t a lot of reward for going to the net, so that was disappointing.”

Goalie Cam Talbot had 25 saves for Detroit (17-12-3; 37 points), which saw both its season-high six-game point streak and three-game winning streak snapped. Wrapping up a five-game homestand, Edmonton (14-11-6; 34 points) got 27 saves from netminder Stuart Skinner.

“I thought it was maybe one of our better games of the trip in O-zone time and generating chances,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “They capitalized on their chances. We didn’t.”

After Zach Hyman tipped in a power-play goal to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 14:25 of the first period, Detroit went on its first power play of the night with 2:18 left in the frame when Matt Svoie was called for interference on J.T. Compher.

And although they nearly tied it -- Skinner slid across the crease to stop a one-timer from the left face-off circle by Lucas Raymond 35 seconds into the man advantage – the Red Wings couldn’t convert before the first intermission.

“They started with a power-play goal to get their offense going,” Larkin said. “That was something we tried to avoid and weren’t able to tonight.”

Early in the second period, Detroit’s defense had a long shift and couldn’t keep the hosts off the board, as Mattias Ekholm’s slap shot from just above the left face-off circle got past Talbot to make it 2-0 at 2:46.

Simon Edvinsson crashed to the net and scored his fourth goal of the season to cut the Red Wings’ deficit to 2-1 at 5:41 of the second period. Elmer Soderblom passed the puck up the right wing to Nate Danielson, and the rookie forward patiently skated to the bottom of the right face-off circle before he found the 22-year-old defenseman in the slot.

“He saw open ice and arrived on time,” McLellan said about Edvinsson. “We talk a lot about that…It was good for him to get that. We talk about secondary scoring, and you can get it from defensemen as well.”