College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

Tickets On Sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Starting at $30 for Clash Between Wolverines and Spartans with the “Iron D” Trophy on the Line for Winning Team

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT (December 4, 2025) – Tickets are on sale on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. starting at $30 for the return of college hockey to Little Caesars Arena with the annual “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, set for Saturday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at 313Presents.com, the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

The fans of Hockeytown will be treated to one of the most intense and exciting rivalries in college hockey, as the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans men’s ice hockey teams will add another chapter in their storied rivalry and clash for the “Iron D” Trophy.

The “Duel in the D” matchup features the most-played rivalry in college hockey. The game will mark the 356th all-time meeting between the historic programs, with Michigan currently holding a 183-145-24 edge in the series.

Michigan State, currently ranked No. 3 in the nation by the USCHO poll, has won the “Iron D” Trophy in each of the last two seasons after losing six consecutive matchups against the Wolverines at Little Caesars Arena. The Spartans will face off against No. 1 Michigan three times this season (Dec. 5 at MSU; Dec. 6 at U-M; Feb. 6 at U-M) before their final regular season matchup in the “Duel in the D.”

“There’s nothing quite like the environment at Little Caesars Arena when Michigan and Michigan State play for the ‘Iron D’ trophy,” said Michigan Head Coach Brandon Naurato. “It marks not only an important game for the players and the league but for every sports fan in the state. Our program takes great pride in our Michigan roots, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who makes this game possible. We can’t wait to once again provide an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

“Having an opportunity to play in the greatest rivalry in college hockey in an NHL building is exciting for our program,” said Michigan State Head Coach Adam Nightingale. “Michigan State-Michigan brings out the best in both programs, and playing the game in front of 19,000 fans creates an atmosphere that is unmatched. I have great memories of the games we played at Joe Louis Arena when I was a player, and we are appreciative that Little Caesars Arena and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment continues to give us this platform to showcase college hockey in the city of Detroit.”

Tickets for the “Duel in the D” are on sale on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com, the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena or by calling the Red Wings Ticket Sales and Service office at 313-471-7575. Group discounts are available by calling 313 Presents Group Sales at 313-471-3099.

ABOUT THE “IRON D” TROPHY

The “Iron D” Trophy features a forged iron “D” at its center to symbolize the city of Detroit, while the skyline of Hockeytown wraps around the base, including an image of Little Caesars Arena placed at the center. A large cup rests atop the trophy and hockey sticks, a red glass puck, and the logos of Michigan and Michigan State line the sides of the trophy. The trophy was designed and built by Erik and Israel Nordin at their studio, the Detroit Design Center.

“IRON D” TROPHY WINNERS:

2025 – Michigan State (6-1)

2024 – Michigan State (3-2)

2023 – Michigan (4-3, overtime)
2022 – Michigan (7-3)

2021 – Did Not Play (Coronavirus Pandemic)

2020 – Michigan (4-1)

2019 – Michigan (5-2)

2018 – Michigan (3-2)

2017 – Michigan (4-4 tie, shootout win)

2016 – Michigan State (3-2, overtime)

