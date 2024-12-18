PREVIEW: Red Wings set for showdown with Flyers on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings have an opportunity to even their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers when the Eastern Conference clubs face off for the second time in three games, the latest at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (12-14-4; 28 points) and Philadelphia (14-13-4; 32 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and MAX. Hockeytown faithful can also tune into 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station.

Last Thursday, Detroit fell to Philadelphia, 4-1, at Wells Fargo Center.

“A unique situation in that we just played them,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “A really good team. I like the depth of their lines...They have an ideal fourth line, so this will be a challenge for us.”