PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

“I really wanted the shutout [on Wednesday], just the way we played in our little stretch of hockey lately,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We took too many penalties. Four was just too much. It was just a matter of time…But what a complete game from start to finish. Our push early in the third [period], we were on top of our game and that was a good game.”

Goalie Cam Talbot, who made 24 saves against the Flames, said the Red Wings’ “D-zone has been unbelievable as of late.”

In each of their last four games, the Red Wings have allowed two goals or less. Overall, the club is 9-1-0 when surrendering no more than two goals in a contest this season.

“The guys have been doing a good job clogging up the middle and making the other team give up the puck coming into our zone,” Talbot said. “And once we get to clean up the penalty kill a little bit here, I think you’ll see that number [goals against] come down a little bit more.”