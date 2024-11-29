PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond will try to tie an NHL career-high five-game goal-scoring streak when the Detroit Red Wings host the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Friday afternoon.
Puck drop between Detroit (10-10-2; 22 points) and New Jersey (15-8-2; 32 points) is set for 3:00 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In their first matchup this season, the Red Wings beat the Devils, 5-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.
Detroit continues its three-game homestand looking to build on a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Red Wings grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period on Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal, then Raymond netted the game-winner on the man advantage in the extra session to help the club win its third straight contest.