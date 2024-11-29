PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

Puck drop at Little Caesars Arena set for 3 p.m.

DET-NJD 11:29:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond will try to tie an NHL career-high five-game goal-scoring streak when the Detroit Red Wings host the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Friday afternoon.

Puck drop between Detroit (10-10-2; 22 points) and New Jersey (15-8-2; 32 points) is set for 3:00 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In their first matchup this season, the Red Wings beat the Devils, 5-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.

Detroit continues its three-game homestand looking to build on a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Red Wings grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period on Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal, then Raymond netted the game-winner on the man advantage in the extra session to help the club win its third straight contest.

“I really wanted the shutout [on Wednesday], just the way we played in our little stretch of hockey lately,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We took too many penalties. Four was just too much. It was just a matter of time…But what a complete game from start to finish. Our push early in the third [period], we were on top of our game and that was a good game.”

Goalie Cam Talbot, who made 24 saves against the Flames, said the Red Wings’ “D-zone has been unbelievable as of late.”

In each of their last four games, the Red Wings have allowed two goals or less. Overall, the club is 9-1-0 when surrendering no more than two goals in a contest this season.

“The guys have been doing a good job clogging up the middle and making the other team give up the puck coming into our zone,” Talbot said. “And once we get to clean up the penalty kill a little bit here, I think you’ll see that number [goals against] come down a little bit more.”

Talbot’s play between the pipes has also been impressive this season. In his first 13 games with Detroit, the veteran netminder has a 6-4-2 record with a 2.47 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and one shutout.

“He’s been huge for us,” Lalonde said about Talbot, who is one career NHL game away from 500. “He’s brought a lot to our room too.”

New Jersey is currently ranked second in the Metropolitan Division and in its most recent outing, couldn’t get anything past St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington in a 3-0 shutout loss on Wednesday.

Three Devils players have crossed the 20-point threshold already this season, with Jesper Bratt (10-18--28) leading the way followed by Jack Hughes (8-17—25) and captain Nico Hischier (13-11—24). Netminder Jacob Markstrom has appeared in 17 games this season, posting a 10-6-1 record, 2.54 GAA, .904 SV% and one shutout.

“Just a really good win [on Wednesday],” Lalonde said. “Get a nice day on Thanksgiving, then try to keep it going on Friday.”

