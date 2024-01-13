PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

Detroit is looking to bounce back on home ice after Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Andrew Copp and Olli Maatta both scored while goalie Alex Lyon made 44 saves for the Red Wings, who moved to 4-1-1 in their last six games.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said he was pleased by Detroit’s defensive effort against Edmonton.

“We did a pretty good job of defending to the middle and not giving up easy ice in the neutral zone,” Lalonde said. “We’re doing a much better job with the high-risk (plays), but it’s got to continue to grow. You see our DNA. We have some guys who want to make plays and we need them to make plays.”

Maatta said playing with a hard-checking approach will help the Red Wings continue to collect important points during a tough stretch this month. Including Saturday, Detroit has nine games remaining before the 2024 NHL All-Star Break (Feb. 1-9), and eight are against clubs currently occupying a playoff spot.

“It starts with our forecheck,” said Maatta, who scored his second goal of the season on Thursday. “We’re a really good team when we play in the offensive zone. We don’t let (opponents) out and then if they get out, it’s usually not clean. That’s when we have our gaps, we’re on top of them and they don’t have time or space.”