PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

DETROIT – Looking to extend their point streak to five consecutive games, the Detroit Red Wings host the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night for the first half of a weekend back-to-back set.
Puck drop between Detroit (20-16-5; 45 points) and Los Angeles (20-10-8; 48 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
The Red Wings are facing the Kings for the second time in a span of 10 days, after earning a 4-3 shootout victory at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 4.
Saturday marks the fifth annual Grateful Dead Night at Little Caesars Arena. Raising the Dead, a Michigan-based Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform an exclusive pregame concert on the Via Concourse for fans who purchased a special ticket package, which also includes a Grateful Dead-themed Red Wings jersey.