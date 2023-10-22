News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut  

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

Red Wings players to greet fans in Chevrolet Plaza upon entering Little Caesars Arena beginning at 1:45 p.m.

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will look to extend their early-season winning streak to five games in a Sunday matinee against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (4-1-0; 8 points) and Calgary (2-2-1; 5 points) is set for 5 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit kicked off its weekend back-to-back with a 5-2 victory against the host Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Joe Veleno scored twice, and captain Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists for the Red Wings, who notched three power-play goals in a road game for the first time since March 29, 2016.

Detroit has scored 24 goals through its first five games this season, the third-most in the club’s first five contests to open a campaign in franchise history (25 in 1942-43 and 1972-73).

“The intensity was good (Saturday),” said Joe Veleno, who recorded his first career NHL multi-goal game against the Senators. “I thought special teams was really good. We were able to capitalize on our opportunities.”

Sunday’s game will complete Detroit’s first of 10 scheduled back-to-backs this season, a situation in which the Red Wings went 6-7-1 in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Flames will conclude their five-game road trip Sunday after dropping the second leg of a back-to-back Friday with a 3-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Elias Lindholm (2-4—6) paces Calgary with six points and is tied with Noah Hanifin (0-4—4) for the team lead in assists. Two Flames goalies have seen action in the crease this season, with netminder Jacob Markstrom making four starts for a 1-2-0-1 record, 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Calgary had a 38-27-17 (93 points) overall record in 2022-23, finishing fifth in the Pacific Division.

Red Wings set to host Chevrolet Plaza Player Walk

The fan favorite “Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk,” previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 prior to the Red Wings’ home opener, was unfortunately canceled due to rain across metro Detroit. With another weekend home game at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings are excited to provide fans an opportunity to interact with players as they enter Little Caesars Arena ahead of Sunday’s puck drop.

“We encourage fans to arrive early to Chevrolet Plaza on Sunday to see the Red Wings players up close and feel the excitement we have building in Hockeytown,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Red Wings fans have been awesome to start the season, creating an atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena that is truly giving us a home ice advantage.”

The Chevrolet Plaza will open to fans at 1 p.m., with Red Wings player arrivals expected to begin at 1:45 p.m. from the Trinity Health Garage (165 Sproat St.). Players will be escorted by youth hockey participants of the Red Wings’ Learn, Play, Score, Little Wings, and Little Caesars AAA programs, and there will be potential autograph and selfie opportunities with Red Wings players.

The Coca-Cola Hockeytown Experience and yard games, live music, photo opportunities and giveaways will also be available in the Chevrolet Plaza. All four Little Caesars Arena restaurants will open at 1 p.m., in time for the Detroit Lions road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena for Sunday’s matchup will open at 3:30 p.m.