PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will look to extend their early-season winning streak to five games in a Sunday matinee against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (4-1-0; 8 points) and Calgary (2-2-1; 5 points) is set for 5 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit kicked off its weekend back-to-back with a 5-2 victory against the host Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Joe Veleno scored twice, and captain Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists for the Red Wings, who notched three power-play goals in a road game for the first time since March 29, 2016.

Detroit has scored 24 goals through its first five games this season, the third-most in the club’s first five contests to open a campaign in franchise history (25 in 1942-43 and 1972-73).

“The intensity was good (Saturday),” said Joe Veleno, who recorded his first career NHL multi-goal game against the Senators. “I thought special teams was really good. We were able to capitalize on our opportunities.”