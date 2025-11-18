PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Five Red Wings (DeBrincat, Raymond, Kane, Larkin and Seider) all riding personal point streaks of at least three straight games

DET-NOV18_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Carrying a three-game point streak into their three-game homestand opener, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), the Red Wings (11-7-1; 23 points) ranked second in the Atlantic Division and the Kraken (9-4-5; 23 points) were third in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division.

As Detroit reaches the quarter mark of its Centennial season, head coach Todd McLellan shared his assessment of the club’s play and what areas of growth look like to date.

“Some of the goals that we set out heading into the season -- looking for improvement on the penalty kill, obviously that, for the most part, has happened,” McLellan said. “We’ve had a couple bad nights, but for the most part, knock on wood, has been pretty solid. The power play has been up and down a little bit. We want to be better 5-on-5, so there’s improvement there. The consistency, we seem to ride waves then crash even within games. We’ve got to become more consistent. We’ve shown signs of being resilient, which is a good thing. We have a lot of work to do still.”

Alex DeBrincat, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Nov. 18, 2025

The Red Wings showed some of that resilience on Sunday, holding off the New York Rangers for a 2-1 win at Madison Square Garden roughly 24 hours after falling to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. In New York, Alex DeBrincat opened the scoring on the power play and Lucas Raymond scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period.

“Overall, it was a good game,” said DeBrincat, who is on a three-game point streak (five goals, one assist). “I think we stayed on top of them a lot, played in their zone for a good amount of time. When we got caught out there, obviously they’re a good team and they’re going to keep you in your zone a little bit, but we didn’t crumble. Talbs played great – it’s always nice to have that.”

The 27-year-old forward, who was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday for the period Nov. 10 -16, has collected 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season.

“It’s pretty cool,” DeBrincat said about being recognized by the NHL. “A lot of good players in the League, maybe got a couple chintzy goals there but I’ll take them all. For us right now, it’s keeping this momentum. Obviously, [Saturday’s game against] Buffalo wasn’t great but we had some good parts of the game. We need to keep this good attitude going.”

Tuesday’s game will kick off a four-game road trip for the Kraken, who most recently pulled away from the San Jose Sharks for a 4-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Jaden Schwartz leads the club with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists), followed by captain Jordan Eberle with 13 points (seven goals, six assists). Chandler Stephenson (four goals, eight assists) and Vince Dunn (three goals, nine assists) each have 12 points.

On Tuesday morning, Seattle activated Joey Daccord from injured reserve. Expected to start against the Red Wings, the 29-year-old netminder is 6-2-3 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .900 save percentage with one shutout in 11 contests this season.

“They don’t give up much,” McLellan said about the Kraken. “They’re willing to win 2-1 or 3-2 and have enough firepower up front that they can sting you if they get gifts. There’s a tenacity to their team. I think Lane’s done an outstanding job of creating a tenacious identity for their team. Responsible checking identity, too. He’s been good for their hockey club.”

News Feed

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico

RECAP: After taking ‘one on the chin’ the night prior, Red Wings respond with 2-1 road victory over Rangers

PREVIEW: Set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden, Red Wings close weekend back-to-back set against Rangers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings see lead slip away against Sabres, pick up point in 5-4 overtime loss

PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

RECAP: Danielson makes NHL debut in Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Blackhawks for Original Six matinee on Sunday

Red Wings recall Nate Danielson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings can't catch Rangers in 4-1 loss

PREVIEW: Red Wings open four-game homestand with Original Six clash versus Rangers on Friday

Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

RECAP: In finale of five-game road trip out West, Red Wings blanked by Knights, 1-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks

PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘battle through’ on the road for 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to build off opener of five-game road trip, face Kings on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's five-game road trip out West off to ‘a really good start' thanks to 5-2 win in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Red Wings start five-game road trip out West with rematch against Blues on Tuesday

Start time changes announced for five games

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘get the job done,’ score six unanswered goals to rally for 6-4 win over Blues

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings tangle with Islanders, finish back-to-back road set on Thursday

RECAP: Detroit's five-game winning streak ends with 4-2 loss in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Detroit opens midweek back-to-back road set in Buffalo on Wednesday

Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday