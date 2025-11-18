PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Carrying a three-game point streak into their three-game homestand opener, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), the Red Wings (11-7-1; 23 points) ranked second in the Atlantic Division and the Kraken (9-4-5; 23 points) were third in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division.

As Detroit reaches the quarter mark of its Centennial season, head coach Todd McLellan shared his assessment of the club’s play and what areas of growth look like to date.

“Some of the goals that we set out heading into the season -- looking for improvement on the penalty kill, obviously that, for the most part, has happened,” McLellan said. “We’ve had a couple bad nights, but for the most part, knock on wood, has been pretty solid. The power play has been up and down a little bit. We want to be better 5-on-5, so there’s improvement there. The consistency, we seem to ride waves then crash even within games. We’ve got to become more consistent. We’ve shown signs of being resilient, which is a good thing. We have a lot of work to do still.”