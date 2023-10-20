News Feed

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut  

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

Confident Copper

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings Players to Greet Fans in Chevrolet Plaza Prior to Sunday, October 22 Game vs. Calgary Flames

MicrosoftTeams-image (3)
By Brett Mcwethy
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com
  • Ticketed and non-ticketed fans can interact with current Red Wings players, including brief autograph and selfie opportunities
  • The Chevrolet Plaza opens at 1:00 p.m., with players expected to walk through plaza between 1:45 and 2:45 p.m.
  • Little Caesars Arena restaurants and Team Store to open at 1:00 p.m., in time for kickoff of the Detroit Lions road game at Baltimore Ravens
  • Limited tickets for Sunday’s 5:00 p.m. game are available at DetroitRedWings.com/tickets

DETROIT – The fan-favorite “Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk,” previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 prior to the Detroit Red Wings’ home opener, was unfortunately canceled due to rain across metro Detroit. With another weekend home game at Little Caesars Arena upcoming, the Red Wings are excited to provide fans an opportunity to interact with players as they enter Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22 ahead of the matinee against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

“We encourage fans to arrive early to Chevorlet Plaza on Sunday to see the Red Wings players up close and feel the excitement we have building in Hockeytown,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Red Wings fans have been awesome to start the season, creating an atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena that is truly giving us a home ice advantage.”

The Chevrolet Plaza will open to fans at 1:00 p.m., with Red Wings player arrivals expected to begin at 1:45 p.m. from the Trinity Health Garage (165 Sproat St.). Players will be escorted by youth hockey participants of the Red Wings’ Learn, Play, Score, Little Wings, and Little Caesars AAA programs, and there will be potential autograph and selfie opportunities with Red Wings players.

The Coca-Cola Hockeytown Experience and yard games, live music, photo opportunities and giveaways will also be available in the Chevrolet Plaza. All four Little Caesars Arena restaurants will open at 1:00 p.m., in time for the Detroit Lions road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena for Sunday’s Red Wings game will open at 3:30 p.m.

TICKET PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR BEERFEST, PRESENTED BY KONA BREWING COMPANY

Prior to Sunday’s game, Kona Brewing Company will host a Beerfest beginning at 2:00 p.m. located in the Budweiser Biergarten. Interested fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes admission to the fest, 4-oz. beer samplers and a commemorative mug. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Maui United Way. Ticket packages can still be purchased by clicking here.