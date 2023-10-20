Red Wings Players to Greet Fans in Chevrolet Plaza Prior to Sunday, October 22 Game vs. Calgary Flames

DETROIT – The fan-favorite “Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk,” previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 prior to the Detroit Red Wings’ home opener, was unfortunately canceled due to rain across metro Detroit. With another weekend home game at Little Caesars Arena upcoming, the Red Wings are excited to provide fans an opportunity to interact with players as they enter Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22 ahead of the matinee against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

“We encourage fans to arrive early to Chevorlet Plaza on Sunday to see the Red Wings players up close and feel the excitement we have building in Hockeytown,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Red Wings fans have been awesome to start the season, creating an atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena that is truly giving us a home ice advantage.”

The Chevrolet Plaza will open to fans at 1:00 p.m., with Red Wings player arrivals expected to begin at 1:45 p.m. from the Trinity Health Garage (165 Sproat St.). Players will be escorted by youth hockey participants of the Red Wings’ Learn, Play, Score, Little Wings, and Little Caesars AAA programs, and there will be potential autograph and selfie opportunities with Red Wings players.

The Coca-Cola Hockeytown Experience and yard games, live music, photo opportunities and giveaways will also be available in the Chevrolet Plaza. All four Little Caesars Arena restaurants will open at 1:00 p.m., in time for the Detroit Lions road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena for Sunday’s Red Wings game will open at 3:30 p.m.

TICKET PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR BEERFEST, PRESENTED BY KONA BREWING COMPANY

Prior to Sunday’s game, Kona Brewing Company will host a Beerfest beginning at 2:00 p.m. located in the Budweiser Biergarten. Interested fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes admission to the fest, 4-oz. beer samplers and a commemorative mug. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Maui United Way. Ticket packages can still be purchased by clicking here.