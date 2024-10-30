Penalty kill a point of emphasis during Red Wings’ practice on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Following Monday’s scheduled day off, the Detroit Red Wings got back to the grind at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center for a tactical and technical practice on Tuesday morning.

"Today was a good day out there," Michael Rasmussen said. "We had a day off yesterday, so we were able to get some rest. Focused on penalty kill, some of our face-offs and our routes. Continued to work on some d-zone, tracking drills and stuff like that."

The penalty kill was a priority during Tuesday's practice, given the next power play the Red Wings will face is that of the Winnipeg Jets, who currently have the best man-advantage success rate (44.4 percent) in the NHL.