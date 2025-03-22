PREVIEW: Red Wings resume road stretch out West, ready for Golden Knights on Saturday

LAS VEGAS -- Six days after clashing at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Red Wings and Vegas Golden Knights will square off at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Puck drop for the final matchup of the season between Detroit (32-30-6; 70 points) and Vegas (40-20-8; 88 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC/ESPN+ and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. The Red Wings put together a strong effort against the Golden Knights on Sunday, blanking them, 3-0.

After beginning its four-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Detroit now ventures out West, where it’ll also play a back-to-back set against the Utah Hockey Club and Colorado Avalanche on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, following Saturday’s game in Vegas.

“This isn’t a walk-in-the-park trip for our club,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Vegas is a tough building to play in. Just the energy and that seventh-man factor, similar to what we have in Detroit, but it’s full of energy. They play well in that building. They’ll have some players back and I’m sure they’ll be much more energized than what they were [in Detroit].”