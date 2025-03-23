Lacey Catarino named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT – Ten years ago, Lacey Catarino saw a problem in the community firsthand and decided to make an impact.

“In 2015, I saw a girl on the street that was homeless, and she had blood-stained pants. It just got me to the core,” Catarino said. “Moving forward, she stuck in my head, and I said, ‘I need to do something.’”

Catarino is the third Women’s History Month honoree in the 2025 Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months.

Catarino is the founder of The Clean Love Project, a Detroit non-profit organization, that has packaged more than 60,000 hygiene kits for community organizations to distribute to women in need.