Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

Watson has skated in 517 NHL games with Nashville, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Detroit Since 2012-13; Rafferty has tallied 168 points in 306 AHL games since 2019-20

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Austin Watson and defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Watson, 33, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, logging two penalty minutes, one shot and six hits in 7:00 average time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has also played in 56 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 16 goals (3rd), 21 assists (4th), 37 points (T2nd), a plus-nine rating (3rd), 94 penalty minutes (1st), seven power play goals (T1st), 12 power play points (2nd) two shorthanded goals (T1st) and 138 shots (1st). He represented the Griffins at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., along with goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Watson spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying four points (2-2-4), a plus-two rating and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Watson has compiled 118 points (60-58-118) and 707 penalty minutes in 517 games with the Predators, Ottawa Senators, Lightning and Red Wings since 2012-13. Watson has also registered 19 points (10-9-19) and 48 penalty minutes in 45 postseason contests, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Watson has played in parts of seven AHL seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals and Griffins, racking up 169 points (89-80-169), a plus-19 rating and 183 penalty minutes in 290 games.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes and London Knights from 2008-12 prior to turning professional, winning OHL championships with Windsor in 2009 and London in 2012. During his major junior career, Watson collected 219 points (89-130-219) and 164 penalty minutes in 244 games, in addition to 22 points (12-10-22) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 postseason matchups. Watson captured a Memorial Cup title with Windsor in 2009, and later earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP with London in 2012. Watson also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2009-10, notching six points (4-2-6) and 33 penalty minutes in nine appearances. On the international stage, Watson served as an alternate captain with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, collecting one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, showing nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-six rating in six games. Watson earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging three points (2-1-3), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in seven contests.

Rafferty, 29, has recorded 19 points (6-13-19) and 17 penalty minutes in 50 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 200-pound blueliner spent the 2023-24 campaign with Grand Rapids, notching 29 points (4-25-29), a plus-three rating and eight penalty minutes in 62 regular-season games. Rafferty also picked up four assists, a plus-six rating and four penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals.Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks on April 1, 2019, Rafferty picked up one assist in three appearances with the club in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Rafferty has also totaled 168points (30-138-168), a plus-41 rating and 115 penalty minutes in 306AHL games with the Utica Comets, San Diego Gulls, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Griffins, representing Utica at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. He was named to the AHL’s Second All-Star Team in 2022-23and 2019-20, in addition to earning a spot on the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 after leading all first-year players with 38 assists.

Prior to turning professional, Rafferty played three seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2016-19, recording 65 points (10-55-65) and 100 penalty minutes in 116 games. The West Dundee, Ill., native spent the 2015-16 season with the Bloomington Thunder of the United States Hockey League, logging 28 points (2-26-28) and 30 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games, along with nine points (3-6-9) and four penalty minutes in 10 postseason matchups. Rafferty also picked up 56 points (8-48-56) and 105 penalty minutes in 110 North American Hockey League games with the Topeka Roadrunners and Coulee Region Chill from 2012-15.

