A ‘complete player’ for Red Wings, DeBrincat plays 600th career NHL game

“As you go on through the game, you can tell if you really get on [opponents] early it aggravates them,” Debrincat said. “Maybe makes them move the puck a little bit quicker, maybe doesn’t give them as much time to play the way they want.”

From McLellan’s perspective, DeBrincat is a player who can “drag everybody else into the game.”

“It’s because of the competitiveness at his size,” McLellan said about DeBrincat. “It’s hard to stand there, sit on the bench and watch him go as hard as he goes in every situation regardless of what’s going on in the game. He’s not perfect, don’t get me wrong there. But when he does, it’s a pretty good motivator. If I’m sitting on the bench, I’m going, ‘Well, if he’s doing it, everybody should be looking at me because I have to do it too.’”

Putting forth that type of consistent effort, according to McLellan, will be big for DeBrincat and all the Red Wings players during this final stretch of the season.

“You could be up by four or down by four [goals], and he seems to be playing the same way every shift,” McLellan said. “That can really rub off on other people. We are counting on that drive to keep at the level that it’s at right now. The passion can certainly help everybody else. He’s got to score some goals for us, that’s what he’s here for, but he cleans up a lot of messes as well defensively. A complete player right now.”