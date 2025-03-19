A ‘complete player’ for Red Wings, DeBrincat plays 600th career NHL game

27-year-old forward, who hit the personal milestone on Tuesday night, leads Detroit with 31 goals this season

DET_Cat_030625-AMF-4586
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Although the Detroit Red Wings came up short against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, Alex DeBrincat reached an impressive personal milestone in the nation’s capital by playing his 600th career NHL game.

The 27-year-old forward is just the third player from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft class to achieve the feat, joining an exclusive club that includes Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.

“There’s a lot of people who have helped me along the way,” DeBrincat said after Tuesday’s morning skate at Capital One Arena. “Going into Chicago, the leaders we had there really helped me develop my game and learn how to be a leader, how to play the right way and do all the right things to be a pro. A lot of people growing up have really helped me to this point. A lot of coaches, too. I think even since Todd [McLellan] has been here, he’s taught me a lot. I think I’ve developed my game even further.”

DeBrincat, currently in his eighth NHL campaign and second with Detroit, has been an integral player for the Red Wings since they acquired him via trade from the Ottawa Senators on July 9, 2023.

Last season, DeBrincat played all 82 games and ranked third on Detroit in goals (27), assists (40) and points (67). Not only did he reach the 40-assist mark for the first time in his NHL career, the Farmington Hills, Mich., native represented the Red Wings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena.

And this season, DeBrincat leads his hometown NHL club in goals (31) and has the third-most points (58) in 68 games.

“A lot of it is puck luck, working back to pucks, stealing pucks,” DeBrincat said. “The forecheck has been good. Obviously, I think just being more consistent in general. That’s a big thing that I’ve done better this year.”

Listed at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, DeBrincat has shown he isn’t afraid to make hard-working plays and get to the dirty areas to generate some offense.

“As you go on through the game, you can tell if you really get on [opponents] early it aggravates them,” Debrincat said. “Maybe makes them move the puck a little bit quicker, maybe doesn’t give them as much time to play the way they want.”

From McLellan’s perspective, DeBrincat is a player who can “drag everybody else into the game.”

“It’s because of the competitiveness at his size,” McLellan said about DeBrincat. “It’s hard to stand there, sit on the bench and watch him go as hard as he goes in every situation regardless of what’s going on in the game. He’s not perfect, don’t get me wrong there. But when he does, it’s a pretty good motivator. If I’m sitting on the bench, I’m going, ‘Well, if he’s doing it, everybody should be looking at me because I have to do it too.’”

Putting forth that type of consistent effort, according to McLellan, will be big for DeBrincat and all the Red Wings players during this final stretch of the season.

“You could be up by four or down by four [goals], and he seems to be playing the same way every shift,” McLellan said. “That can really rub off on other people. We are counting on that drive to keep at the level that it’s at right now. The passion can certainly help everybody else. He’s got to score some goals for us, that’s what he’s here for, but he cleans up a lot of messes as well defensively. A complete player right now.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings battle, but can't keep up with Capitals late en route to 4-1 loss

Kimberly Hurst named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Eastern Conference-leading Capitals on Tuesday

‘Little Caesars Arena showed up’: PWHL returns to Detroit for Takeover Tour, sets new U.S. attendance record

RECAP: Mrazek’s ‘excellent’ performance helps Red Wings blank Golden Knights, 3-0 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Golden Knights for St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings show fight on the road, but lose to Hurricanes, 4-2

Red Wings trade defenseman Tory Dello to New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations

PREVIEW: Detroit set for road clash against Carolina on Friday

Red Wings sign defenseman Anton Johansson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Kane’s five-point night helps Red Wings snap skid, defeat Sabres, 7-3

PREVIEW: Mrazek between the pipes as Red Wings host Sabres on Wednesday

RECAP: Despite impressive effort, Red Wings come up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Ottawa for big Atlantic Division battle on Monday

Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

Yzerman talks 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ playoff push and more

RECAP: Unable to hold early first-period lead, Red Wings fall to Capitals, 5-2

Little Caesars Arena hosts PWHL Takeover Tour game on Sunday, March 16

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year, two-way contract extension

Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for quick trip to Minnesota on Tuesday

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations

RECAP: Red Wings lose lead late, recover for 5-4 overtime win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon