A ‘complete player’ for Red Wings, DeBrincat plays 600th career NHL game

DETROIT -- Although the Detroit Red Wings came up short against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, Alex DeBrincat reached an impressive personal milestone in the nation’s capital by playing his 600th career NHL game.
The 27-year-old forward is just the third player from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft class to achieve the feat, joining an exclusive club that includes Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.
“There’s a lot of people who have helped me along the way,” DeBrincat said after Tuesday’s morning skate at Capital One Arena. “Going into Chicago, the leaders we had there really helped me develop my game and learn how to be a leader, how to play the right way and do all the right things to be a pro. A lot of people growing up have really helped me to this point. A lot of coaches, too. I think even since Todd [McLellan] has been here, he’s taught me a lot. I think I’ve developed my game even further.”