PREVIEW: Big test awaits Red Wings in Colorado on Tuesday 

DENVER -- Roughly 24 hours after their first-ever victory in Salt Lake City, the Detroit Red Wings will try to carry over that winning energy into Ball Arena, where they’ll go up against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Detroit (33-31-6; 72 points) and Colorado (43-25-3; 89 points) will drop the puck for their season series finale at 7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Last time these clubs met, the Red Wings fell, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 7.

“You got to play with a chip on your shoulder all the time and with urgency in this League,” goalie Alex Lyon said after Detroit’s 5-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Monday. “You got to play fearless. We got to continue that mentality, and [Tuesday] is going to be a big test. We just have to be ready to go.”

Lyon came in cold but didn’t back down from the challenge in Utah, making 16 saves in relief after fellow netminder Petr Mrazek exited with an undisclosed injury less than two minutes into the first period.

“Alex did a real good job coming into a difficult situation a minute into the game when you certainly don’t expect it,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “The first shot goes by him and now it’s, ‘Okay, what are we going to get?’ but he really settled in and had a good game.”