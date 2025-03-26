RECAP: Red Wings wrap up road swing with 5-2 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- Playing their third road game in four nights, the Detroit Red Wings put forth a solid effort but fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 5-2, at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

“The League is full of tough nights,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Sometimes you get the crappy end of a schedule, but I’m not going to stand here and say, ‘Hey, that’s why we lost.’ We made some mistakes and their good players capitalized. Would we have liked to have fresh tanks? It would have given us maybe a better opportunity, but I’ve been in this building with teams before playing back-to-back and it got pretty ugly quick. Maybe that’s why I feel a little bit better about our effort because I’ve been on the ugly end of some games back-to-back here.”

Goalie Alex Lyon, who entered in relief of netminder Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) in Utah on Monday, made 23 saves for the Red Wings (33-32-6; 72 points). Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 21 shots for the Avalanche (44-25-3; 91 points).

“I think, honestly, we did a lot of good stuff tonight,” said J.T. Compher, who recorded a power-play goal and an assist for his seventh multi-point game of the season. “Penalty kill needs to be a little bit better. It’s about getting two points. Doing good things is not enough at this point. We need to find ways to win games. That’s a good, deep hockey team over there. They capitalized on their chances tonight.”

Six minutes into the first period, Compher, who spent seven seasons (2016-23) with the Avalanche, was waiting up front before he snapped Michael Rasmussen’s pass into the cage during the game’s first man-advantage opportunity to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. The secondary assist on Compher’s eighth goal of the season went to Vladimir Tarasenko.