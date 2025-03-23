Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Brogan Rafferty to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Rafferty, 29, has recorded 19 points (6-13-19) and 17 penalty minutes in 50 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 200-pound blueliner spent the 2023-24 campaign with Grand Rapids, notching 29 points (4-25-29), a plus-three rating and eight penalty minutes in 62 regular-season games. Rafferty also picked up four assists, a plus-six rating and four penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks on April 1, 2019, Rafferty picked up one assist in three appearances with the club in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Rafferty has also totaled 168 points (30-138-168), a plus-41 rating and 115 penalty minutes in 306 AHL games with the Utica Comets, San Diego Gulls, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Griffins, representing Utica at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. He was named to the AHL’s Second All-Star Team in 2022-23 and 2019-20, in addition to earning a spot on the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 after leading all first-year players with 38 assists.

Prior to turning professional, Rafferty played three seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2016-19, recording 65 points (10-55-65) and 100 penalty minutes in 116 games. The West Dundee, Ill., native spent the 2015-16 season with the Bloomington Thunder of the United States Hockey League, logging 28 points (2-26-28) and 30 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games, along with nine points (3-6-9) and four penalty minutes in 10 postseason matchups. Rafferty also picked up 56 points (8-48-56) and 105 penalty minutes in 110 North American Hockey League games with the Topeka Roadrunners and Coulee Region Chill from 2012-15.