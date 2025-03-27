PREVIEW: Both in thick of Eastern Conference Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Senators on Thursday

“We were able to get the two points in Utah, but we know how important every game is,” Compher said. “We need to be ready to go coming back home tonight.”

Detroit has just 11 regular-season games remaining, and as the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture begins to take shape, there’s still a lot to be determined over the next few weeks.

That’s especially true when looking at the battle for the two Wild-Card spots in the Eastern Conference, which remains as competitive as ever.

Entering Thursday, Detroit trailed the Montreal Canadiens, who had a game in hand, by three points for the second Wild-Card spot. As for the Senators, who had also played one fewer game than the Red Wings, they were four points in front of the Canadiens for the first Wild-Card spot.

As close as the Wild-Card race is, head coach Todd McLellan said for his players, it’s about taking care of the task at hand.

“We’ve been trying to do that, almost from Day 1 here, where we want to focus on what’s in front of us and deal with that,” McLellan said. “Put a good effort in, adjust, fix things and then move on. I don’t think that changes at all down the stretch here. We start looking at schedule, games, point differential and all that stuff, it’s not going to do us any good.”

Thursday’s clash marks the finale of a three-game road trip for Ottawa, which is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.