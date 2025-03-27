PREVIEW: Both in thick of Eastern Conference Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Senators on Thursday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off an important two-game homestand against Atlantic Division opponents, first hosting the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.
Puck drop between Detroit (33-32-6; 72 points) and Ottawa (37-28-5; 79 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). The Red Wings won the second game of the season series, a 3-2 overtime decision at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 7, but dropped the first (Dec. 5) and third (March 10) contests both by 2-1 scores at Canadian Tire Centre.
“We play each other a lot every year,” Lucas Raymond said. “These games are always good, with high intensity and a lot of emotions. Nothing changes for tonight, even with where [both teams] are at in the standings…It’s going to be a fun game.”
Detroit went 1-3-0 on its most recent two-part road trip, which concluded with a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. According to J.T. Compher, who scored his eighth goal of the season on Tuesday, the Red Wings were tested out West and returned home on Wednesday feeling unsatisfied.