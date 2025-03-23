Red Wings practice at Utah Olympic Oval on Sunday afternoon 

KEARNS, Utah -- In the middle of the Utah Olympic Oval, which was built for the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games and continues to serve as the home for US Speedskating, sits an Olympic-sized ice sheet and another that has been converted to NHL size.

The latter ice sheet is where the Utah Hockey Club, the NHL’s newest franchise, has been practicing during its inaugural 2024-25 season. And on Sunday afternoon, it’s also where the Detroit Red Wings worked on getting their minds and bodies in the right place for what lies ahead.

“I think it was a good day for us,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said after Sunday’s practice. “We needed to skate today. It wasn’t an over-exertion skate. We know what’s ahead of us: these two games [on Monday and Tuesday] and then four games in six nights. But enough to get the crap out of your legs and feel good about yourselves again. We had a good meeting and discussed some areas that we want to improve in. A lot of times, at this time of the year, that’s where it’s done. Coming off the ice right now, I feel good about our opportunity tomorrow.”