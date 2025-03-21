Red Wings sign forward Eduards Tralmaks to one-year, two-way contract for 2025-26 season

Tralmaks led Czechia’s top professional league with 51 points in 48 games

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Eduards Tralmaks to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season.

Tralmaks, 28, spent the 2024-25 season with Rytíři Kladno in the Czech Extraliga and ranked among the team leaders with 23 goals (1st), 28 assists (1st), 51 points (1st), a plus-four rating (T1st), 66 penalty minutes (1st), two power play goals (T7th), 13 power play points (2nd), two shorthanded goals (1st), two game-winning goals (T1st) and 143 shots (T2nd) in 48 games. His 51 points were the most of any player in Czechia’s top professional league. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound forward played the entire 2023-24 campaign with Rytíři Kladno, recording 32 points (21-11-32) and 34 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, in addition to five points (3-2-5) in four postseason contests. Tralmaks has also collected 41 points (22-19-41), a plus-23 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 87 games over parts of three seasons with the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins from 2020-23.

Prior to turning professional, Tralmaks played four seasons at the University of Maine from 2017-21, compiling 82 points (39-43-82), a plus-22 rating and 102 penalty minutes in 119 games. He also recorded 27 points (11-16-27) and 12 penalty minutes in 46 games with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel during the 2016-17 season. Tralmaks was named MVP of the Clark Cup Playoffs after leading the Steel to their first championship in franchise history with 12 points (10-2-12) in 14 postseason matchups. The Riga, Latvia, native helped his country secure a berth in the 2026 Winter Olympics, netting one goal in three games during the final qualifying round. Tralmaks also represented Latvia at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, logging two points (1-1-2) in seven games. Additionally, Tralmaks had two assists and 27 penalty minutes in six games at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, along with three points (1-2-3) and 25 penalty minutes in six appearances at the 2015 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

