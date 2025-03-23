RECAP: Red Wings fall in Vegas, 6-3

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings couldn’t pull off a sweep of the season series against the Vegas Golden Knights, dropping a 6-3 decision at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

“I thought we were good offensively to win and not close enough defensively to win,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We score two power-play goals. You should be able to find your way out of that game with a win, but they got their two [power-play goals] and our penalty kill wasn’t very good. Still giving up way too much. As we play these top-end teams, we see that the mistakes end up in our net a lot quicker than they do maybe against other teams. It gives us an indication of how much we need to cut them down and how much better we need to play in certain areas.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 29 saves for Detroit (32-31-6; 70 points), which had held Vegas (41-20-8; 90 points) off the scoreboard six days ago in a 3-0 shutout victory at Little Caesars Arena.

“I think we actually had a good start tonight, but kind of fell off later in the [first] period and gave them their power-play goals,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored his club-leading 32nd goal of the season. “The stuff in front, they just seem to get a lot of pucks through from the top. As forwards, we got to do a better job to block those shots and take away sticks in front of the net. Couple tough goals, but I thought we were in it. We still stayed on it, just couldn’t put enough in the net.”

The Red Wings went on an early power-play opportunity when Michael Rasmussen was tripped by Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, and the visitors capitalized by scoring the game’s first goal. Lucas Raymond tried to get a pass backdoor to DeBrincat, but the puck went off Alex Pietrangelo’s stick and through opposing netminder Adin Hill’s five-hole for a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the first period. The assists went to Detroit captain Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane.

Through 69 games this season, Raymond has recorded the third-most goals (24) on Detroit and is tied with Cale Makar for the third-most power-play points (33) in the NHL behind Nikita Kucherov (37) and Nathan MacKinnon (34).