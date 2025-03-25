RECAP: Red Wings ‘found a way to stick with an ugly night,’ get first-ever win in Utah, 5-1

SALT LAKE CITY -- It was easy to spot all the fans who were proudly wearing red and white at Delta Center on Monday night, and it was even easier to hear their cheers when the final horn sounded on the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-1 victory over the Utah Hockey Club.

“We just fought, and I think that’s the mentality that we have as a team right now,” said Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon, who made 16 saves after replacing injured starter Petr Mrazek. “We’ve just got to fight and see what happens, scratch and claw, and just see where it takes us. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Detroit (33-31-6; 72 points) recorded just 14 shots on goal against Utah (32-28-11; 75 points) but halted its two-game skid, in the process pulling within three points Montreal Canadiens, who were idle on Monday and have one game in hand, for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot.

“I thought it was ugly from both sides,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “The conditions were pretty rough – slushy, snowy, puck bouncing all over the place. There were times in the game where I thought that hurt us and helped us. They couldn’t connect on some plays as well, but we found a way to stick with an ugly night.”

Just 1:38 into the first period, Mrazek exited and didn’t return after colliding with Dylan Guenther on a breakaway attempt.

“He won’t be available for us the rest of this trip, obviously,” McLellan said about Mrazek, who made one save before sustaining the undisclosed injury. “We’ve only got one game tomorrow, and he wasn’t scheduled to play. So, when we get back to Detroit, he’ll get evaluated.”

A little more than two minutes later, Guenther got Utah on the board first when he one-timed a pass from captain Clayton Keller for a power-play goal to make it 1-0 at 3:46.

Elmer Soderblom, who didn’t play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, tied it 1-1 for Detroit at 5:08 of the first period. After skating up the ice, Vladimir Tarasenko was just below the blue line when he chipped the puck to the 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward, who snapped one past Utah netminder Karel Vejmelka (nine saves) for his fourth goal of the season.

“It was nice to see J.T. [Compher] and [Tarasenko] have an impact on the game,” McLellan said. “I’m sure Elmer helped them out a lot.”