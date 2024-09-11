Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Detroit’s head coach spoke with DetroitRedWings.com about new and returning talent, expectations ahead of 2024 Training Camp and more

DET_Lalonde_091124
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde will begin his third Training Camp as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings next week at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena, and after the improvement the club has shown over the past two seasons, he and his players are extremely motivated to take the next step in 2024-25.

“I know it sounds cliché, but you just trust your everyday process,” Lalonde told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “That starts on Day 1. We improved 11 points last year and 17 over two years. Only a handful of teams can say that, but we must keep pushing. We need more. That’s just concentrating on the things we can control, which is what goes on in our locker room and on the ice.”

Last season, Lalonde guided the Red Wings to their most wins (41) and points (91) since 2015-16. Although Detroit just missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Lalonde said playing meaningful games down the stretch helped the team grasp how much of a focus there must be on the small details.

“You have to bring it every night because it’s so intense,” Lalonde said. “You find out what happens on nights when you don’t bring it. It was a really good lesson. We preach how important every point and moment are.”

Lalonde said the Red Wings are seeking more consistency night in and night out this season.

“This league is so competitive,” Lalonde said. “If we want to work our way towards the top half of this league, there’s a finer line in the difference between winning and losing. We saw moments of it last year, but we need a little bit more of it throughout.”

Lalonde expects Detroit’s offseason additions will provide a boost this season, but acknowledged the Red Wings must also get the most out of their returning players to be successful.

“Obviously there’s going to be some new faces, but we had some people leave our locker room too,” Lalonde said. “We need internal growth.”

A big part of internal improvement, according to Lalonde, is creating opportunities for young talent to shine through competition.

“We need those young players, whether it’s (Jonatan) Berggren, (Carter) Mazur, (Simon) Edvinsson, (Marco) Kasper, (Albert) Johansson or (Elmer) Soderblom, we need a push from the bottom,” Lalonde said. “I think it’s going to make for a very competitive Training Camp.”

The Red Wings players and coaching staff loved the atmosphere that Hockeytown faithful brought to Little Caesars Arena last season. It’s one that Lalonde said he’s thrilled to experience again this season, beginning with Opening Night against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10.

“We’ve talked about winning that home-ice advantage as a group,” Lalonde said. “Even where we’re trying to get as a team and organization, we know that good teams win at home. We really believe we have a home-ice advantage. The energy of our fanbase, you saw that last year with the success we had.”

For more information about Detroit's 2024 Training Camp, presented by UWM's Mortage Matchup, click here.

News Feed

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich