Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

First-round pair of Danielson and Brandsegg-Nygård headline 24-man roster

DET-Prospect games
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2024 NHL Prospect Games roster and a complete schedule for the two-day event, held on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich. The team consists of 24 recent draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts who will battle against prospects from the Dallas Stars.

The Red Wings roster is highlighted by first-round picks from each of the last two NHL Entry Drafts: center Nate Danielson (9th overall, 2023) and right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall, 2024). Danielson split the 2023-24 season between the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks, logging 67 points (24-43-67), a plus-26 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound forward also tallied 24 points (7-17-24) and 16 penalty minutes in 18 postseason matchups, helping the Winterhawks reach the WHL Championship Series. Danielson went on to make his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, skating in two Calder Cup Playoff games. Brandsegg-Nygård spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with Mora IK in Sweden’s second-highest professional league, recording 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-three rating and 19 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward also collected 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests, helping Mora IK reach the Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Brandsegg-Nygård logged 12 points (5-7-12), a plus-nine rating and 10 penalty minutes in seven games with Mora IK’s under-20 team in Sweden’s top junior league. A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygård became the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft.

Other roster notables include defenseman Shai Buium (36th overall, 2021), who recorded 36 points (7-29-36), a plus-33 rating and 14 penalty minutes in 43 games at the University of Denver to help the program win its second NCAA Division I National Championship in three seasons; center Emmitt Finnie (201st overall, 2023), who led the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers with 59 points (19-40-59) in 62 games before making his professional debut with the Griffins; center Ondřej Becher (80th overall, 2024), who racked up 96 points (32-64-96), a plus-38 rating and 48 penalty minutes in 58 games with the WHL’s Prince George Cougars, in addition to 19 points (5-14-19) in 15 postseason contests; and right wing Jakub Rychlovský, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on June 3 after leading Czechia’s top professional league with 26 goals during the 2023-24 campaign.

Seven of the 24 players on the roster are former Red Wings draft picks, with the pair of first-round picks in addition to one second-round pick, one third-round selection, one fourth-round pick and two seventh-round picks. The drafted prospects range in age from two 18-year-olds chosen at the most recent 2024 NHL Entry Draft (Brandsegg-Nygård and fourth-rounder Landon Miller) to a 23-year-old (Carter Gylander, a 2019 seventh-round pick who logged a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.901 save percentage in 32 appearances at Colgate University last season).

Over the history of prospect action at Centre ICE Arena, 772 players have moved on to play in at least one NHL game, including 13 who played for the Red Wings in 2023-24: Jonatan Berggren, Ben Chiarot (Atlanta), Alex DeBrincat (Chicago), Simon Edvinsson, Robby Fabbri (St. Louis), Ville Husso (St. Louis), Klim Kostin (St. Louis), Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno and Jake Walman (St. Louis).

2024 Detroit Red Wings NHL Prospect Games Roster

#
Name
Pos.
2023-24 Team
Acquired
22
Shai Buium
D
Denver (NCHC)/Grand Rapids (AHL)
2021 2nd round (36th overall)
25
Hunter Johannes
LW
North Dakota (NCHC)/Grand Rapids (AHL)
Signed by Griffins, 4/3/24
28
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
RW
Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)
2024 1st round (15th overall)
29
Nate Danielson
C
Brandon/Portland (WHL)
2023 1st round (9th overall)
31
Carter Gylander
G
Colgate (ECAC)
2019 7th round (191st overall) 
41
Ondřej Becher
C
Prince George (WHL)
2024 3rd round (80th overall)
42
Carson Bantle
LW
Wisconsin (B10)
Signed by Griffins, 8/20/24
49
Dylan Edwards
RW
Toronto Patriots (OJHL)/Erie (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee
57
Borya Valis
RW
Regina/Prince George (WHL)
Free Agent Invitee
58
Emmitt Finnie
C
Kamloops (WHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)
2023 7th round (201st overall)
59
Brayden Edwards
C
Lethbridge (WHL)
Free Agent Invitee
61
Landon Miller
G
Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
2024 4th round (126th overall)           
62
Matthew Virgilio
D
Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee
63
Alexandre Doucet
LW
Grand Rapids (AHL)/Toledo (ECHL)
Signed by Detroit, 3/1/23
64
Zach Sandhu
D
Guelph/Oshawa (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee
65
Charlie Paquette
RW
Guelph (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee
67
Chase Lefebvre
C
Peterborough (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee
68
Gage Alexander
G
Tulsa (ECHL)
Trade with Anaheim, 7/3/24 
81
Jakub Rychlovský
LW
Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia)
Signed by Detroit, 6/3/24
82
Gabriel Seger
C
Cornell (ECAC)
Signed by Griffins, 6/11/24 
83
Bauer Dumanski
D
Prince George (WHL)
Free Agent Invitee
86
Josh Van Mulligen
D
Medicine Hat (WHL)
Free Agent Invitee
89
Marcus Kearsey
D
Charlottetown (QMJHL)
Free Agent Invitee
95
Blake Smith
D
Flint (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee

Note: Roster is subject to change

The Red Wings and Stars will play two games, with the two teams facing off on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6:00 p.m., before meeting again on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

2024 NHL PROSPECT GAMES SCHEDULE


Saturday, September 14th
Time
Home
Visitor
Rink
6:00 p.m.
Detroit
vs.
Dallas
Molon
Sunday, September 16th
2:30 p.m.
Dallas
vs.
Detroit
Molon

STREAMING: The 2024 NHL Prospect Games vs. Dallas will be carried live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube). Both games will feature play-by-play commentary provided by Red Wings radio voice Ken Kal and Grand Rapids Griffins play-by-play voice Bob Kaser.

