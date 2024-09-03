Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2024 NHL Prospect Games roster and a complete schedule for the two-day event, held on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich. The team consists of 24 recent draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts who will battle against prospects from the Dallas Stars.

The Red Wings roster is highlighted by first-round picks from each of the last two NHL Entry Drafts: center Nate Danielson (9th overall, 2023) and right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall, 2024). Danielson split the 2023-24 season between the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks, logging 67 points (24-43-67), a plus-26 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound forward also tallied 24 points (7-17-24) and 16 penalty minutes in 18 postseason matchups, helping the Winterhawks reach the WHL Championship Series. Danielson went on to make his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, skating in two Calder Cup Playoff games. Brandsegg-Nygård spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with Mora IK in Sweden’s second-highest professional league, recording 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-three rating and 19 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward also collected 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests, helping Mora IK reach the Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Brandsegg-Nygård logged 12 points (5-7-12), a plus-nine rating and 10 penalty minutes in seven games with Mora IK’s under-20 team in Sweden’s top junior league. A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygård became the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft.

Other roster notables include defenseman Shai Buium (36th overall, 2021), who recorded 36 points (7-29-36), a plus-33 rating and 14 penalty minutes in 43 games at the University of Denver to help the program win its second NCAA Division I National Championship in three seasons; center Emmitt Finnie (201st overall, 2023), who led the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers with 59 points (19-40-59) in 62 games before making his professional debut with the Griffins; center Ondřej Becher (80th overall, 2024), who racked up 96 points (32-64-96), a plus-38 rating and 48 penalty minutes in 58 games with the WHL’s Prince George Cougars, in addition to 19 points (5-14-19) in 15 postseason contests; and right wing Jakub Rychlovský, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on June 3 after leading Czechia’s top professional league with 26 goals during the 2023-24 campaign.

Seven of the 24 players on the roster are former Red Wings draft picks, with the pair of first-round picks in addition to one second-round pick, one third-round selection, one fourth-round pick and two seventh-round picks. The drafted prospects range in age from two 18-year-olds chosen at the most recent 2024 NHL Entry Draft (Brandsegg-Nygård and fourth-rounder Landon Miller) to a 23-year-old (Carter Gylander, a 2019 seventh-round pick who logged a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.901 save percentage in 32 appearances at Colgate University last season).

Over the history of prospect action at Centre ICE Arena, 772 players have moved on to play in at least one NHL game, including 13 who played for the Red Wings in 2023-24: Jonatan Berggren, Ben Chiarot (Atlanta), Alex DeBrincat (Chicago), Simon Edvinsson, Robby Fabbri (St. Louis), Ville Husso (St. Louis), Klim Kostin (St. Louis), Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno and Jake Walman (St. Louis).