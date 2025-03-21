In midst of four-game road trip, Red Wings treating practices in Detroit on Thursday and Friday as ‘mini-reset’

“Like every other team, we haven’t had a lot of practice time,” McLellan said. “This is it. From now until whenever, this is really it. If you’re lucky enough to get in and play in the playoffs, you get two or three days to prepare and then you’re focusing on a single team. We tried to pick three or four areas today. None of it was special teams. Everything was 5-on-5 play for a good 50 minutes. You don’t get that often in March. Will we get that again? I’m not sure we will -- based on the schedule, travel and everything else. We had to make today count.”

Both dealing with undisclosed injuries, Erik Gustafsson and Elmer Soderblom didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice. Gustafsson left Tuesday’s game with 3:12 remaining and was still being evaluated as of Thursday afternoon, per McLellan.

“We’ll call it day-to-day,” McLellan said about Gustafsson’s status. “There’s potential for a longer-term injury. We just need some results.”

And with Soderblom, who exited with 7:07 left against the Capitals, also considered day-to-day, the Red Wings recalled forward Austin Watson and defenseman Brogran Rafferty from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins otn Friday morning.