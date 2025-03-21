In midst of four-game road trip, Red Wings treating practices in Detroit on Thursday and Friday as ‘mini-reset’

DETROIT -- Back at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center following Tuesday’s road tilt against the Washington Capitals and Wednesday’s scheduled day off, the Detroit Red Wings practiced on Thursday morning and will do so again on Friday morning before going out West, where they’ll resume a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.
“This break in the schedule, a few days with the day off [on Wednesday] and couple practices, is a good mini-reset,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “I think that we had a positive skate [Thursday]. Guys looked good and like they had energy. I hope [Friday] is even better, then we’re on the road. Pretty much a sprint to the finish.”
Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday’s practice had a specific focus.