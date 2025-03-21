In midst of four-game road trip, Red Wings treating practices in Detroit on Thursday and Friday as ‘mini-reset’

Gustafsson, Soderblom both didn’t practice on Thursday

DET_MTHqFPv
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Back at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center following Tuesday’s road tilt against the Washington Capitals and Wednesday’s scheduled day off, the Detroit Red Wings practiced on Thursday morning and will do so again on Friday morning before going out West, where they’ll resume a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“This break in the schedule, a few days with the day off [on Wednesday] and couple practices, is a good mini-reset,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “I think that we had a positive skate [Thursday]. Guys looked good and like they had energy. I hope [Friday] is even better, then we’re on the road. Pretty much a sprint to the finish.”

Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday’s practice had a specific focus.

Dylan Larkin and Todd McLellan Practice Day Media | March 20, 2025

“Like every other team, we haven’t had a lot of practice time,” McLellan said. “This is it. From now until whenever, this is really it. If you’re lucky enough to get in and play in the playoffs, you get two or three days to prepare and then you’re focusing on a single team. We tried to pick three or four areas today. None of it was special teams. Everything was 5-on-5 play for a good 50 minutes. You don’t get that often in March. Will we get that again? I’m not sure we will -- based on the schedule, travel and everything else. We had to make today count.”

Both dealing with undisclosed injuries, Erik Gustafsson and Elmer Soderblom didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice. Gustafsson left Tuesday’s game with 3:12 remaining and was still being evaluated as of Thursday afternoon, per McLellan.

“We’ll call it day-to-day,” McLellan said about Gustafsson’s status. “There’s potential for a longer-term injury. We just need some results.”

And with Soderblom, who exited with 7:07 left against the Capitals, also considered day-to-day, the Red Wings recalled forward Austin Watson and defenseman Brogran Rafferty from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins otn Friday morning.

“He’s brought a nice element,” Larkin said about Soderblom, who has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 22 games this season. “We’re hoping that he’s going to be alright. He’s a big part of our team. It says a lot about a young player that’s had some ups and downs in his career. Probably came in and had a bigger impact than we all expected, and I think he’s run with it. I felt with our line, he was building more and more confidence.”

During Thursday’s practice, Michael Rasmussen replaced Soderblom on the top line alongside Larkin and Lucas Raymond. And in place of Gustafsson, Jeff Petry was paired with Justin Holl.

As for Petry, who hasn’t played since Jan. 2, McLellan said he’s “getting close” to re-entering the lineup.

“This was his first true, really hard practice that he’s had,” McLellan said about Petry. “He’s had a couple light ones with the team. He’s getting close. Will he be available on this trip? He’ll make the trip. He won’t play in Vegas, and we’ll figure out what happens after that.”

