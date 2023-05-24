Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Alex Chiasson

DETROIT -- Alex Chiasson made a strong impression in his brief time with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2022-23 season.

Originally signed by the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins to a professional tryout, Chiasson recorded 20 points (9-11--20) in 29 games for the Griffins before inking a one-year contract with the Red Wings on March 3.

And in just 20 NHL games this season - his first in Detroit - the 32-year-old forward provided an offensive spark by posting nine points on six goals and three assists.

"He is a total team player," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said about Chiasson on March 11. "He does a great job on the power play, has quick shifts, gets his legs moving, (is) chipping in and standing up for guys."

Chiasson arrived in Detroit with the pedigree of a second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, a 2018 Stanley Cup champion and a veteran of 631 games with six NHL clubs over 10 seasons. That experience put Chiasson into a mentorship role, which he quickly embraced.

"It's the things I do off the ice, my preparation for the game and hopefully I can bring a couple guys in," Chiasson said on March 13. "I was that way when I was younger. You look up to some of the older guys and what they do as well as how they prepare."

On the ice, the Red Wings' power play this season perhaps benefited the most from Chiasson's net-front presence. The Montreal native netted five power-play goals for Detroit, tying Jonatan Berggren and Lucas Raymond for the fourth most on the club.

Seven of Chiasson's nine points in 2022-23 came on the man advantage.

"I just take pride in what I do and how I prepare," said Chiasson, who enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. "Somehow, I've found a way every single time because of hard work and being resilient, which I know sounds cliché."