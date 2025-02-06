Watson looks back on first AHL All-Star experience with pride, gratitude

Cossa, in his second full season with the Griffins, has a 14-8-3 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 25 appearances with the Griffins this season.

The 22-year-old netminder notably recorded his first NHL victory during his Red Wings debut in a 6-5 shootout road win over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 9.

“I’ve known [Cossa] since Day 1, so it’s pretty neat to see his progression and what he’s meant to us,” Watson said. “He’s still a young prospect fine-tuning his game, but he gives us an opportunity to win every time he’s in net. It’s special to see that. For him and his wife to be there and spend that time together, a special moment for them.”

As for Austin Watson, amid his first campaign with Detroit’s AHL-affiliate, the 32-year-old forward ranks second on the team in scoring with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) through 41 games.

“[Austin Watson] had his two girls there with him,” Dan Watson said. “I know they enjoyed the time. What he means to us on the ice -- he’s a physical presence, but he’s also playing some big minutes in every situation. In the room, he holds guys accountable. He’s passionate about the game of hockey, about winning. He wants to win, so he’s creating that culture of making sure guys are competing, battling and doing it the right way. To me, he’s extremely valuable for us as a coaching staff and inside our locker room.”

In 2023-24, his first season as head coach, Watson guided the Griffins to a second-place finish in the Central Division with a 37-23-8-4 record (86 points). Clinching a Calder Cup Playoffs spot for the first time since 2019, Grand Rapids took down the Rockford IceHogs in the Central Division Semifinals before falling to the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Final.

“The first year, you’re figuring everything out,” Watson said. “You’re seeing how the game is played at the American-League level, seeing how teams in your division play and how coaches coach. I was in that spot for a lot of years. I was somewhat my own boss on the hockey side of things, so it’s great to have Shawn [Horcoff], Steve [Yzerman], Dan [Cleary] and all those guys around to give their perspective on the game. Last year was really a great learning experience.”

All that learning is paying off for Watson, who said he feels a lot more comfortable this season.

“Over the summertime, just fine-tuned some coaching skills like accountability and leadership,” he said. “All those things I think I’ve grown in and now just expect more out of our guys. I expect more out of myself and our staff, just how to handle these players. They’re really one step from stepping foot on NHL ice and realizing their dream or getting back to the NHL.”

Watching homegrown players like Simon Edvinsson, Marco Kasper, Albert Johansson, Elmer Soderblom and even Dominik Shine – who made his NHL debut on Jan. 28 – contribute to the Red Wings’ recent success has also been exciting for Watson.