RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Snagging a point against a fellow Eastern Conference foe in the second half of their midweek back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

“It’s an important point for us to get,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Not easy playing back-to-back in this League, and especially on the road. So, we’ll take the point and try to find a way to play a little bit better [against the Penguins on Saturday].”

Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots for Detroit (24-14-4; 52 points), which moved to 10-7-3 on the road this season. As for netminder Arturs Silovs, he had 24 saves to help Pittsburgh (18-12-9; 45 points) win its third game in a row.

“Great resilience,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “Great team battle. Great battle by Talbs to get a point there. They’re a good team in this building and this year.”

Detroit found itself in a 2-0 hole before the six-minute mark of the first period, surrendering two goals from Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby in a span of 1:38. The 38-year-old forward fired the puck from long range on the power play – the Penguins' first shot of the night --- past a screened Talbot at 4:08, then struck again at 5:46 with a wrister from the slot.

Patrick Kane was hit in the mouth by Tommy Novak at 16:19 -- he left the game but returned for the start of the middle frame – and the Red Wings cashed in on the first part of the four-minute power play when James van Riemsdyk tipped in Marco Kasper’s shot from the top of the right face-off circle to make it 2-1 at 17:46. Earning the secondary helper on van Riemsdyk’s 10th goal of the season was Simon Edvinsson, who has collected five points (one goal, four assists) in his last seven contests.

“A tough start to the game,” Alex DeBrincat said. “You never want to go down two. The rest of the period was power plays and not much flow 5-on-5. In the second period, I thought we played a little bit better than the first.”