PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

After beating Winnipeg on home ice less than 24 hours ago, Detroit heads into second half of its Centennial campaign

JAN1_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

PITTSBURGH -- Starting off the 2026 calendar year with the second half of a midweek back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

Detroit (24-14-3; 51 points) and Pittsburgh (17-12-9; 43 points) are set for a 7 p.m. puck drop, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Eastern Conference clubs will meet again at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday before concluding their three-game season series back in the Steel City on March 31.

The Red Wings have won five of their last six games, most recently grinding out a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Goaltender John Gibson stopped 23 of the 24 shots the Jets sent his way, while captain Dylan Larkin and Mason Appleton each scored as the Red Wings continue to hold the top spot in an Atlantic Division that remains as tight as ever going into the New Year.

“I thought we did a really good job of keeping [the Jets] to the outside,” said Gibson, who finished 9-1-0 in the month of December. “Especially their top line, they’re really skilled and like to go East-West, limiting their playmaking ability.”

Tuesday’s result also was the NHL-leading 14th time Detroit has prevailed in one-goal decisions this season.

“Obviously, you want to win by five every night but that’s not the NHL,” Appleton said. “So, to lock games down and win them by one just goes to show our structure, resiliency and how we play that team game. We don’t change. In the last period of a game, you got to play the game the right way if you want to win games. Early [this season], I think we had a couple third periods where, we’re like, ‘What the heck happened? How did we give that one away?’ I think we’ve done a good job responding to that.”

Head coach Todd McLellan said being tested in close games is valuable for a team like the Red Wings, who continue learning how to win in different situations.

“I know when I was here last year, there were some [games] that we were in but not a lot of these -- where it was tight all the time,” McLellan said. “We were either ahead or we were behind. So, we’re experiencing it more. We have more players that have been in those situations. App would be a prime example. So, the more we can experience it, hopefully, the more we learn and the better we get.”

Currently sixth in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins notched their second straight win by topping the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, 5-1, on Tuesday.

Captain Sidney Crosby is riding a four-game point streak with five points (two goals, three assists) over that span and on the season, leads Pittsburgh in both goals (21) and points (40). Bryan Rust is second on the team in points (34) and Anthony Mantha, who spent parts of his first six NHL seasons with the Red Wings after they picked him at No. 20 overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, has the third-most points (27).

Acquired via trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12, netminder Stuart Skinner is 1-3-0 with a 3.36 goals-against average and .869 save percentage through his first four starts in Pittsburgh.

News Feed

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

‘We couldn’t be happier to have them here’: Red Wings very excited for Mom’s Trip this weekend

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 