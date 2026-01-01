PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

PITTSBURGH -- Starting off the 2026 calendar year with the second half of a midweek back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.
Detroit (24-14-3; 51 points) and Pittsburgh (17-12-9; 43 points) are set for a 7 p.m. puck drop, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Eastern Conference clubs will meet again at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday before concluding their three-game season series back in the Steel City on March 31.
The Red Wings have won five of their last six games, most recently grinding out a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Goaltender John Gibson stopped 23 of the 24 shots the Jets sent his way, while captain Dylan Larkin and Mason Appleton each scored as the Red Wings continue to hold the top spot in an Atlantic Division that remains as tight as ever going into the New Year.
“I thought we did a really good job of keeping [the Jets] to the outside,” said Gibson, who finished 9-1-0 in the month of December. “Especially their top line, they’re really skilled and like to go East-West, limiting their playmaking ability.”