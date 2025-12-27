PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

Detroit enters on three-game winning streak, hoping to pick up right where it left off before NHL’s holiday break

DEC27_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Both returning from the NHL’s holiday break with aspirations to grab the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes will take the ice at Lenovo Center on Saturday night.

“It was big for us to get a win before the break,” Lucas Raymond said. “This is a big game after the break…For us, it’s about going out there and picking up where we left things off.”

Going into Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, which will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), the Red Wings (22-13-3; 47 points) were first in the Atlantic Division while the Hurricanes (22-11-3; 47 points) led the Metropolitan Division. Carolina also had two games in hand on Detroit.

“The players have been going really hard, every team, since the middle of September,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s a long haul, tough grind. To get the three days was needed. I could feel it myself, and I don’t put the equipment on. But we’re into another set here before the big break comes up. We play 20 games in 39 days, obviously some road games and back-to-backs in there. So, like every other team, the grind is going to continue. We’re going to have to manage it properly as a coaching staff, and the players are going to have to take care of themselves.”

Detroit improved to 8-2-0 in its past 10 contests, outscoring opponents 33-23 in that stretch, following a 4-3 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Captain Dylan Larkin scored twice, including the game-tying goal late in the third period and game-winner 34 seconds into the extra frame, to help the Red Wings capture their third win in a row.

“We have our identity as a team and we’re starting to figure that out game by game,” said Raymond, who matched an NHL career-high with three assists on Wednesday. “It’s becoming clearer, especially to us. When we stick to that, that’s something we can always fall back to. I think that’s been huge for us in our recent success. And just tying games together, putting together a full 60 minutes.”

The League’s annual holiday hiatus is only three days, but it’s a hiatus nonetheless. That’s why, McLellan explained, a game like Saturday tends to be unpredictable.

“You never really know what you’re going to get from your own team or from the opponent, but I’m sure both coaches will be [emphasizing simplicity], especially early,” McLellan said. “Playing direct -- we don’t need to be cute. We’re going to need good management skills as far as shift length goes. But really, three days isn’t going to knock the crap out of us. There are teams that have three-day breaks all the time during the season, maybe practice once or twice and then get back at it.”

Lucas Raymond & Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Dec. 27, 2025

Aiming to halt a three-game winless skid, Carolina most recently allowed five unanswered third-period goals in a 5-2 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes are battling some key injuries of late, with leading goal-scorer Seth Jarvis (19 goals) and top-pair defenseman Jaccob Slavin both on injured reserve. Sebastian Aho leads the offense with 32 points (13 goals, 19 points), while Jarvis ranks second (29 points) and Shayne Gostisbehere is third (26 points on three goals, 23 assists).

In 13 appearances for Carolina, goaltender Brandon Bussi is 11-1-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average and .913 save percentage with one shutout.

“They’ve had their way with a lot of teams in the League over the past few years,” McLellan said about the Hurricanes. “They play a certain style that’s difficult to play against.”

