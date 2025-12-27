PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Both returning from the NHL’s holiday break with aspirations to grab the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes will take the ice at Lenovo Center on Saturday night.

“It was big for us to get a win before the break,” Lucas Raymond said. “This is a big game after the break…For us, it’s about going out there and picking up where we left things off.”

Going into Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, which will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), the Red Wings (22-13-3; 47 points) were first in the Atlantic Division while the Hurricanes (22-11-3; 47 points) led the Metropolitan Division. Carolina also had two games in hand on Detroit.

“The players have been going really hard, every team, since the middle of September,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s a long haul, tough grind. To get the three days was needed. I could feel it myself, and I don’t put the equipment on. But we’re into another set here before the big break comes up. We play 20 games in 39 days, obviously some road games and back-to-backs in there. So, like every other team, the grind is going to continue. We’re going to have to manage it properly as a coaching staff, and the players are going to have to take care of themselves.”