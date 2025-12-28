PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

DETROIT – Although they ultimately fell to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center less than 24 hours ago, the Detroit Red Wings showed a more structured third period and are focused on bringing that effort into Sunday night’s Original Six rivalry game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.
“We had great changes there [in the third period against the Hurricanes],” Moritz Seider said following Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Carolina. “Really gave us a good chance to make a good push, but it wasn’t good enough. We must turn the page quick because there’s another big one coming [on Sunday].”
Puck drop between Detroit (22-14-3; 47 points) and Toronto (17-15-5; 39 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings are 2-0-0 against the Maple Leafs so far this season, posting a 6-3 win at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 11 and a 3-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena two days later (Oct. 13). They’ll finish up their regular-season series in Toronto on Jan. 21.