PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

Lucas Raymond said he felt the second period, when Detroit allowed three goals and faced a 3-1 deficit, proved to be the turning point in the club’s first game coming out of the NHL’s three-day holiday hiatus.

“I think they spent a lot more time with the puck in the O-zone, which kind of limited our O-zone time, and created chances,” Raymond said. “Once we got there, I think we did a good job. We created a lot of chances, but our D-zone wasn’t good enough and puck management through the neutral zone. We get a new crack at it [on Sunday], which is the best part.”

One of the calling cards to the Hurricanes’ offensive game and overall identity is their forechecking pressure. To be successful against that style of play, Seider said it’s really about having disciplined puck management.

“We need to win the races to the loose pucks,” Seider said. “We spread out our zone even more and faster than they are. Then, we just need to simplify on the breakouts. We make sure we got the puck out because we had our chances -- 2-on-1s, breakaways, 3-on-2s -- and didn’t give up stuff, but we just weren’t focused enough to finish the job when we had the opportunity to capitalize on those chances.”