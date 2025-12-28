PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

Both Atlantic Division clubs coming into third meeting of season on short rest

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT – Although they ultimately fell to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center less than 24 hours ago, the Detroit Red Wings showed a more structured third period and are focused on bringing that effort into Sunday night’s Original Six rivalry game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.

“We had great changes there [in the third period against the Hurricanes],” Moritz Seider said following Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Carolina. “Really gave us a good chance to make a good push, but it wasn’t good enough. We must turn the page quick because there’s another big one coming [on Sunday].”

Puck drop between Detroit (22-14-3; 47 points) and Toronto (17-15-5; 39 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings are 2-0-0 against the Maple Leafs so far this season, posting a 6-3 win at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 11 and a 3-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena two days later (Oct. 13). They’ll finish up their regular-season series in Toronto on Jan. 21.

Lucas Raymond said he felt the second period, when Detroit allowed three goals and faced a 3-1 deficit, proved to be the turning point in the club’s first game coming out of the NHL’s three-day holiday hiatus.

“I think they spent a lot more time with the puck in the O-zone, which kind of limited our O-zone time, and created chances,” Raymond said. “Once we got there, I think we did a good job. We created a lot of chances, but our D-zone wasn’t good enough and puck management through the neutral zone. We get a new crack at it [on Sunday], which is the best part.”

One of the calling cards to the Hurricanes’ offensive game and overall identity is their forechecking pressure. To be successful against that style of play, Seider said it’s really about having disciplined puck management.

“We need to win the races to the loose pucks,” Seider said. “We spread out our zone even more and faster than they are. Then, we just need to simplify on the breakouts. We make sure we got the puck out because we had our chances -- 2-on-1s, breakaways, 3-on-2s -- and didn’t give up stuff, but we just weren’t focused enough to finish the job when we had the opportunity to capitalize on those chances.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. CAR | 12/27/25

Currently eighth in the Atlantic Division, Toronto most recently beat the Ottawa Senators, 7-5, at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Captain Auston Matthews (one goal, two assists) and Matthew Knies (two goals, one assist) each recorded three points against the Senators, increasing their season totals to 26 (15 goals, 11 assists) and 33 (nine goals, 24 assists), respectively.

William Nylander, who scored his 14th goal of the season on Saturday, sustained a lower-body injury in the second period and didn’t return. It remains unclear whether Toronto’s leading point scorer (41) will suit up in Detroit.

“We’re both traveling to Detroit,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We have zero excuses that we can lean on. Based on how our guys skated in the third [against the Hurricanes], I’d like to think that we’ll carry that over against Toronto.”

