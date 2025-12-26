‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

Detroit has compiled a 48-31-7 record in its first 86 contests under McLellan

100925-AMF-3520
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – It’s officially been a year since the Detroit Red Wings named head coach Todd McLellan and assistant coach Trent Yawney to their respective positions behind the bench. And although the team has made plenty of progress over the past 365 days, McLellan emphasized there’s a collective motivation to keep building on the foundation that's been established.

“We’ve had a year now to not necessarily learn the organization -- had a pretty good feeling about the people that were in it, how it operated and the decision-making -- but the most important thing is time to understand players, their games, their personalities, how they mix together, how they react to being poked or being hugged,” McLellan said on Dec. 23. “Two extremes of coaching, sometimes both individually and as a group. That’s been the biggest advancement that I think we’ve been able to make over that time.”

Overall, the Red Wings have gone 48-31-7 in their first 86 games under McLellan. When looking back on his first few days on the job, McLellan said the focus was all about attacking “the spirit of the team right off the bat, trying to build that back up and get some belief in each other again.”

“That took a little while, then the systems and the structure,” McLellan said. “Training Camp was big for us. I think we’ve improved as a hockey club in a lot of different areas, there’s a lot of runway left for not only maintenance, but for improvement.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | DAL vs. DET | 12/23/25

Since becoming Detroit’s head coach, McLellan has repeatedly emphasized the importance of game management, handling adversity and players building trust not only towards the coaching staff but also each other.

“The message always seems to line up with what we’re feeling and what’s going on in the game,” Ben Chiarot said. “He’s been around for a long time and has seen a lot of hockey. We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching.”

Chiarot added that McLellan has a strong understanding of the group, which has helped foster a productive practice atmosphere.

“He knows what our weaknesses are and what we need to work on,” Chiarot said. “We harp on those every day, so I think that’s why you see some progression this season. He’s direct with the points he wants to make, what he sees and what he wants us to fix. I think that’s contributed to our success.”

Before going into the NHL’s three-day holiday break in the 2024-25 campaign, the Red Wings were 13-17-4 (30 points) and seventh in the Atlantic Division. This season, with Tuesday’s exciting 4-3 overtime victory over the the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit was first in the Atlantic at 22-13-3 (47 points).

“I think a combination of Todd coming in, his first practice yelling to play hockey and his intensity, his willingness to give guys opportunities and if you can play, you’re going to play," captain Dylan Larkin said when discussing the Red Wings' growth since December 2024. "And also, some of the additions we made with Gibby and shoring up some holes that we had. I think there’s a combination, but I would give Todd a lot of credit for a full year now, and I’m sure he’ll tell you it’s just a start.”

News Feed

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

‘We couldn’t be happier to have them here’: Red Wings very excited for Mom’s Trip this weekend

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line