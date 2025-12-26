‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

DETROIT – It’s officially been a year since the Detroit Red Wings named head coach Todd McLellan and assistant coach Trent Yawney to their respective positions behind the bench. And although the team has made plenty of progress over the past 365 days, McLellan emphasized there’s a collective motivation to keep building on the foundation that's been established.

“We’ve had a year now to not necessarily learn the organization -- had a pretty good feeling about the people that were in it, how it operated and the decision-making -- but the most important thing is time to understand players, their games, their personalities, how they mix together, how they react to being poked or being hugged,” McLellan said on Dec. 23. “Two extremes of coaching, sometimes both individually and as a group. That’s been the biggest advancement that I think we’ve been able to make over that time.”

Overall, the Red Wings have gone 48-31-7 in their first 86 games under McLellan. When looking back on his first few days on the job, McLellan said the focus was all about attacking “the spirit of the team right off the bat, trying to build that back up and get some belief in each other again.”

“That took a little while, then the systems and the structure,” McLellan said. “Training Camp was big for us. I think we’ve improved as a hockey club in a lot of different areas, there’s a lot of runway left for not only maintenance, but for improvement.”