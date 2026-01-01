RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

DETROIT -- Finishing December with an impressive 11-3-1 record, their most wins in a single calendar month since March 2010, the Detroit Red Wings held off the Winnipeg Jets for a 2-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

“The evolution of our team has been a positive thing throughout December,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “But, tonight was good for us because it’s pretty evident that we still have a lot of work to do.”

A 23-save performance by goaltender John Gibson also helped Detroit (24-14-3; 51 points) improve to 40-25-8 all-time on games held on New Year’s Eve. At the opposite end of the ice, goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves as Winnipeg (15-19-4; 34 points) saw its winless skid reach seven consecutive contests.

“To give up one goal and play 50 really good minutes is an effort we’re proud of,” said Mason Appleton, who has tallied goals in consecutive games. “Getting those two points was important to us.”