With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

As of Tuesday morning, Detroit had the second-most points in the Eastern Conference and was atop the Atlantic Division

_eqWZR2A
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Just one game away from hitting the halfway mark of their Centennial season, the Detroit Red Wings spoke about what they’ve accomplished up to this point and what still needs to get done following their practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve definitely earned some of the confidence with the way we’ve played but it’s always about the next game, especially with how tight the standings are,” James van Riemsdyk said. “From one to eight in our division, it’s nine points. You don’t have time to not be ready to play any game, so you have got to give yourself a chance every night. Obviously, we have a ton of divisional games throughout the rest of the year. Every game for us is an important one, but we’re excited for that challenge.”

As of Tuesday morning, Detroit was in first place in the Atlantic Division at 23-14-3 with the second-most points (49) collected among the 16 Eastern Conference teams and fifth-most in the NHL. Eleven of those 23 wins have come in comeback fashion, trailing only the Philadelphia Flyers (13).

Patrick Kane, James van Riemsdyk Todd McLellan Practice Media | Dec. 30, 2025

Patrick Kane believes the Red Wings have been able to find different ways to win this season.

“That’s something we talked about during the offseason and Training Camp, is that resiliency,” Kane said. “You could easily see that game against Toronto [on Sunday] maybe go the other way last year or year before, but for whatever reason this year we’re finding ways to dig into those moments and turn the game in our favor. Even when it was 2-1, and we’re probably outplaying [the Maple Leafs] and they have the lead, we come back next shift and find a way to score, get a point and get the extra point. All those add up. I think that’s happened a lot throughout the first half of the year.”

Asked about the growth Detroit has shown since the start of this campaign, head coach Todd McLellan noted that it can’t be measured by statistics alone.

“When you improve two percent in one area, one percent in another and you start putting it all together, the curve goes up,” McLellan said. “It’s not a steep curve, but we’ve slowly been getting better. I think the stuff that’s not measurable -- the mental part of it and the game management stuff that doesn’t show up on a stat sheet. Analytics are really hard to evaluate, so probably in those areas more than anything.”

Along that line of trying to assess the intangibles, McLellan said that there’s a shared sense of belief in Detroit’s dressing room that’s played a big part in the club’s success.

“Confidence is a real important word,” McLellan said. “We use it often, and don’t want to take it to the point of arrogance. I don’t believe we’ve even gotten close to that, nor should we ever. That’ll be our job to stop it, but we want to maintain confidence. Respect is important too. I think we’re starting to earn some respect from each other in the room and maybe around the League, but with respect comes responsibility. Once you get respected, you better be responsible and live up to it. That’s the next phase that we’re going to have to deal with -- we’re going to have to bring it every night now.”

News Feed

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

‘We couldn’t be happier to have them here’: Red Wings very excited for Mom’s Trip this weekend

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids