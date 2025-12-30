With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

DETROIT -- Just one game away from hitting the halfway mark of their Centennial season, the Detroit Red Wings spoke about what they’ve accomplished up to this point and what still needs to get done following their practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve definitely earned some of the confidence with the way we’ve played but it’s always about the next game, especially with how tight the standings are,” James van Riemsdyk said. “From one to eight in our division, it’s nine points. You don’t have time to not be ready to play any game, so you have got to give yourself a chance every night. Obviously, we have a ton of divisional games throughout the rest of the year. Every game for us is an important one, but we’re excited for that challenge.”

As of Tuesday morning, Detroit was in first place in the Atlantic Division at 23-14-3 with the second-most points (49) collected among the 16 Eastern Conference teams and fifth-most in the NHL. Eleven of those 23 wins have come in comeback fashion, trailing only the Philadelphia Flyers (13).