PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

DETROIT -- Dropping the puck for the final time in the 2025 calendar year, the Detroit Red Wings will kick off a midweek back-to-back set when they battle the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

The first of two regular-season meetings between the Red Wings (23-14-3; 49 points) and Jets (15-18-4; 34 points) is set to commence at 6:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“The fans have been great all year, but you just feel a little bit more jam and energy in the building on those holiday games,” Mason Appleton said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Originally selected by the Jets in the sixth round (No. 168 overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Appleton spent nearly all his first seven NHL seasons (2018-25) with Winnipeg -- aside from a 49-game stint with the Seattle Kraken in 2021-22 -- before signing a two-year free-agent contract with Detroit this offseason.

“It’s cliché to say [Wednesday] is just a game,” Appleton said. “I’m playing a lot of my best buddies over there. I was there for a long time, but it’ll be fun. It’ll be one you get up for and really compete. It’s always a little weird playing your old team, but looking forward to the challenge. We got a real good thing going here, so going to try to keep that rolling, get two points and get off to Pittsburgh.”