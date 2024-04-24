Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Red Wings’ eighth overall pick in 2022 NHL Entry Draft excited for Grand Rapids Griffins' playoff push

DET_Waiting_in_the_Wings_MediaPanel_2568x1444 1
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Future NHL stars are developing in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline. Follow along as DetroitRedWings.com highlights the organization’s rising young talent in our monthly series, ‘Waiting in the Wings,’ presented by Carhartt.

Rather than dwell on a slow start to his first full season in North America, Marco Kasper trusted the process and believed through hard work, he would find his groove with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“To be honest, I didn’t play like I wanted to,” Kasper recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I came here and had a hard time just figuring it out in the beginning. But I think by communicating with the coaches, just getting out there and trying to do my best every day I’ve been doing much better.”

After recording just one point in his first 10 games with the Griffins to open the 2023-24 season, Kasper collected 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in his final 61 games. The Detroit Red Wings forward prospect was even named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 22 after registering two goals and three assists in back-to-back games from Jan. 19-20.

“I worked through some adversity in the beginning of the season,” Kasper said. “I didn’t get too frustrated with myself.”

Originally selected eighth overall by the Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kasper made his NHL debut last season on April 2, 2023, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Although Kasper sustained a season-ending lower-body injury in that game, the Austrian forward said getting a taste of NHL action was an eye-opening opportunity.

“The small ice is a big difference for the European players,” Kasper said. “Coming over here, there’s just way more battles.”

Adjusting his game to the North American style hasn’t been without some bumps for Kasper, who started his 2022-23 season with Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League. Fortunately, the 20-year-old Kasper said his more experienced Griffins teammates are helping him navigate the learning curve in the AHL.

“We have a lot of young guys, but we also have some veterans who have been in the league for a long time,” Kasper said. “For example, Michael Hutchinson has helped me a lot. He sits next to me in the locker room and just tells me to keep shooting and do the right things. He’s just one of the many guys who have helped us young guys a lot.”

Fellow Griffins forward Zach Aston-Reese praised Kasper for his work ethic and willingness to learn.

“His mindset and his attitude have just come such a long way to being like a full-time pro,” Aston-Reese said about Kasper on April 11. “And it’s translating.”

Under first-year head coach Dan Watson, the Griffins finished second in the Central Division this season with a 37-23-8-4 (86 points) record, clinching a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“He’s been really good,” Kasper said about Watson. “Obviously first year here for the coaching staff in Grand Rapids. They’ve all done a great job with us, getting all the players the things we need to play together as a team.”

Grand Rapids is set to face the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL-affiliate Rockford IceHogs in the Central Division Semifinals. Game 1 in the best-of-five series is set for Saturday night at BMO Center in Rockford, Ill. 

Kasper said he’s ready to contribute during Grand Rapids’ first trip to the postseason since 2018-19. 

“Tightening up everything, the competitiveness and winning all the battles are going to be really important in the playoffs,” Kasper said. “The small details have to be on point.”

News Feed

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Capitals on Tuesday with major playoff implications at stake

Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit shut out in Nashville, 1-0, despite strong defensive effort

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

Amy Peterson Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Larkin's return to lineup helps more than offense in Red Wings' ‘great win’ over Islanders, 6-3 