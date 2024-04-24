Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline. Follow along as DetroitRedWings.com highlights the organization’s rising young talent in our monthly series, ‘Waiting in the Wings,’ presented by Carhartt.

Rather than dwell on a slow start to his first full season in North America, Marco Kasper trusted the process and believed through hard work, he would find his groove with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“To be honest, I didn’t play like I wanted to,” Kasper recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I came here and had a hard time just figuring it out in the beginning. But I think by communicating with the coaches, just getting out there and trying to do my best every day I’ve been doing much better.”

After recording just one point in his first 10 games with the Griffins to open the 2023-24 season, Kasper collected 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in his final 61 games. The Detroit Red Wings forward prospect was even named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 22 after registering two goals and three assists in back-to-back games from Jan. 19-20.

“I worked through some adversity in the beginning of the season,” Kasper said. “I didn’t get too frustrated with myself.”