RECAP: Red Wings battle, but can't keep up with Capitals late en route to 4-1 loss

WASHINGTON -- Eleven days after competing hard for two periods but ultimately not being able to stop the Washington Capitals from pulling away in the third, the Detroit Red Wings unfortunately saw a similar script play out in a 4-1 loss at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

"That's two games against this team that we were in and they found a way to win, but we didn't," J.T. Compher said. "Every point is important right now. We know how crucial every game is."

Goalie Petr Mrazek, making his fourth straight start, stopped 22 shots for the Red Wings (32-30-6; 70 points), while netminder Logan Thompson finished with 23 saves for the Capitals (45-15-8; 98 points).

"We pushed a first-place hockey club, a 100-point team, and had every opportunity to try and come away with a victory," Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. "It feels like we lost it by so much, but that wasn't the case. It was a five-minute span in the game that cost us, and we got to clean all that up."

Taking advantage of a screened Mrazek, Dylan Strome struck first for Washington with a wrist shot from the point to make it 1-0 at 6:36 of the first period.

Captain Dylan Larkin’s 28th goal of the season pulled Detroit even with 7:32 left in the first period. After Ben Chiarot intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and sped into the offensive zone, the veteran defenseman sent one in that went off Thompson and Larkin quickly cleaned up the rebound to make it 1-1.

Larkin also secured his fourth straight 60-point campaign, becoming the first Red Wings player to do so since Henrik Zetterberg (7 from 2005-06 to 2011-12). It's also the sixth time in his NHL career that Larkin has accomplished the feat.