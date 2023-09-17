‘Try to take another step’: Lalonde optimistic, ready for 2023-24 season

“We wanted to push and make a step last year,” Lalonde told DetroitRedWings.com. “We did that. Again, not where we want to be or need to be, but we just want to keep pushing this in the right direction. It starts in Traverse (City).”

As Lalonde readies for this year’s camp, which will kick off Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, the 51-year-old coach said continuity will bode well for he and the Red Wings.

“Anything new takes a little bit of time,” Lalonde said. “But we feel a lot more comfortable with where we’re gonna start this year over last year.”

Upon being hired as head coach in June 2022, Lalonde highlighted several areas he wanted Detroit to improve upon during his first campaign behind the bench. After reflecting on last season, Lalonde said the Red Wings made strides in several categories, especially team defense.

“Overall goals and chances against, our penalty-kill percentage, all improved,” Lalonde said. “That is a good sign and a step forward, but nowhere near good enough or where we want to be. Those will be similar goals going into this year, to try to take another step.”

The Red Wings even held the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot after defeating the New York Rangers, 4-1, on Feb. 23. It was the first time since 2015-16 that Detroit occupied a playoff spot that late in a campaign.

Lalonde said he could feel the excitement when the Red Wings played meaningful games down the stretch last season, as those moments served as a reminder of the organization’s loyal fans.