Reimer impressing early as Red Wings’ backup goalie 

News Feed

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston
PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins
Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings
DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 
RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1
PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night
Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win
DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week

DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week
RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win
PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2
PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

Reimer impressing early as Red Wings’ backup goalie 

35-year-old brings veteran presence to Detroit’s goaltending corps

102223-AMF-3168
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- James Reimer, who signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings in July, knew his playing time during the 2023-24 season would be sporadic as the backup goalie to Ville Husso.

But Reimer has impressed in his early opportunities with Detroit this season. Through his first three starts, the 35-year-old netminder owns a 2-1-0 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

“We talk about just quality starts, that’s all he’s given us so far,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Reimer on Oct. 27.

Reimer spent last season with the San Jose Sharks, posting a 12-21-8 record, 3.48 GAA and .890 SV%. Originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 99th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, he is 204-169-61 with a 2.87 GAA and .911 SV% in 476 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Sharks, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

For Reimer, a 13-year NHL veteran, everything now is about fueling a competitive desire to prove himself.

“I feel you just want to be consistent,” Reimer said. “As an older guy, you just want to be the same every day. You want to work hard while bringing the same compete and consistency.”

Detroit has carried three goaltenders – Husso, Reimer and Alex Lyon – since the start of the season. And according to Reimer, the club’s uniquely large goalie room is a benefit.

“You trust and have confidence in your own game but it’s a luxury to be working with other guys who are really good at their jobs,” Reimer said. “You can always learn from them. That’s kind of what I’ve always done throughout my career.”

Husso agreed with Reimer, highlighting the value of healthy competition.

“We all push each other to be better,” Husso said. “It’s good competition between all three of us.”

As a student of the game, Reimer values every opportunity to learn and grow as a goalie. So when asked to describe his experience with Red Wings goaltending coach Alex Westlund, Reimer gleefully answered.

“I love working with Westy,” Reimer said. “He’s got a great eye for the game and goaltending. What he does well is that he sees all these things as a coach but gives you time to work through it. If you don’t, he’ll come through and say something at the right time. It’s in a positive way, even when those are good and things to correct. I’ve really enjoyed working with him for the past few months.”

Looking ahead, Reimer aims to keep contributing to Detroit’s early-season success.

“When you get a chance to play, you want to give your team a chance,’ Reimer said. “We’re a good, veteran team that competes hard. Everyone is dialed in. As a goalie, you feed off the culture and energy in the room. So far, we’ve played our games with a lot of pride and a hard work ethic. That’s contagious.”