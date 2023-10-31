Reimer impressing early as Red Wings’ backup goalie 

DETROIT -- James Reimer, who signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings in July, knew his playing time during the 2023-24 season would be sporadic as the backup goalie to Ville Husso.

But Reimer has impressed in his early opportunities with Detroit this season. Through his first three starts, the 35-year-old netminder owns a 2-1-0 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

“We talk about just quality starts, that’s all he’s given us so far,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Reimer on Oct. 27.

Reimer spent last season with the San Jose Sharks, posting a 12-21-8 record, 3.48 GAA and .890 SV%. Originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 99th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, he is 204-169-61 with a 2.87 GAA and .911 SV% in 476 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Sharks, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

For Reimer, a 13-year NHL veteran, everything now is about fueling a competitive desire to prove himself.

“I feel you just want to be consistent,” Reimer said. “As an older guy, you just want to be the same every day. You want to work hard while bringing the same compete and consistency.”