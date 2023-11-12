Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

STOCKHOLM -- After an eight-plus-hour overnight flight across the Atlantic Ocean, the Detroit Red Wings arrived in Sweden on Sunday afternoon and immediately hit the ice at Avicii Arena’s Hovet Practice Rink.

Detroit defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-4, in a matinee matchup on Saturday, which ended at 3:35 p.m. EST, and the Red Wings left shortly before 11 p.m. EST that evening and arrived in Stockholm just after 1 p.m. CET on Sunday.

Within two hours of arriving in Sweden, the Red Wings skated for about 45 minutes, going through a more laid-back practice designed to help the players shake off jet lag and start adjusting to a six-hour time difference.

“We’ve pretty much done exactly what our nutritionists and sports science team asked us to do,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said Sunday from Stockholm. “Right from Friday night into the (Saturday) game, travel and recommended skating. Got a light skate today. We’ll try to stay up until a certain time and hopefully that benefits us going forward.”