RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

Players, coaches leaning on sports science to help acclimate after long overnight flight

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

STOCKHOLM -- After an eight-plus-hour overnight flight across the Atlantic Ocean, the Detroit Red Wings arrived in Sweden on Sunday afternoon and immediately hit the ice at Avicii Arena’s Hovet Practice Rink.

Detroit defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-4, in a matinee matchup on Saturday, which ended at 3:35 p.m. EST, and the Red Wings left shortly before 11 p.m. EST that evening and arrived in Stockholm just after 1 p.m. CET on Sunday.

Within two hours of arriving in Sweden, the Red Wings skated for about 45 minutes, going through a more laid-back practice designed to help the players shake off jet lag and start adjusting to a six-hour time difference.

“We’ve pretty much done exactly what our nutritionists and sports science team asked us to do,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said Sunday from Stockholm. “Right from Friday night into the (Saturday) game, travel and recommended skating. Got a light skate today. We’ll try to stay up until a certain time and hopefully that benefits us going forward.”

Dylan Larkin | Lucas Raymond | Derek Lalonde

Red Wings players and coaches slept as much they could on the international flight, some faring better than others.

“I slept for most of it,” Jake Walman said. “I had a meal when I got on, slept and then (Red Wings support staff members) woke me up for another meal.”

While Detroit captain Dylan Larkin described Sunday’s practice as tough, he believes getting on the ice and keeping to a schedule will help players better adjust to their surroundings in the coming days.  

“Trying to get our bodies moving and acclimated as quick as we can, kind of work out the plane legs,” Larkin said. “It was a productive skate. A day off tomorrow, which will be really nice to see the city a little bit and recover from yesterday’s game and the flight.”

Fischer agreed with Larkin, reiterating the value of physical activity after being lethargic for an extended period.

“I think every guy, as tired as we are, would prefer skating right when we get here,” Fischer said. “You get the plane legs out. It also keeps you staying awake. I think for a lot of guys, if we were to be at the hotel right now, you wouldn’t see until tomorrow morning. There’s some sports science to this, so we trust the professionals.”

The Red Wings will hold two more days of practice (Tuesday and Wednesday) before playing the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET) and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET).

According to Fischer, an experience like the NHL Global Series can help bring the club closer together.

“It was a lot of the guys’ first time doing this,” Fischer said. “A fun experience for most of us. We had a fun plane ride here. All this stuff, I think it really does relate to team bonding and being together as a group. We’re only 14 games in, but it’s still pretty early (this season). A good opportunity for this group to get together and jel.”