Red Wings trim roster by three

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Emmitt Finnie to the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers and released forwards Dean Loukus and Nic Sima from their amateur tryouts.

The Red Wings currently have 54 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Detroit begins its eight-game preseason schedule with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will air on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and 950 AM.