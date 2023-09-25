Red Wings trim roster by three

News Feed

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage
Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp
Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp
Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career
‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions
Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule
Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 
Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School
William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 
Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City
E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season
Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings trim roster by three

Red Wings to host Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena; Game to air on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and 950

MicrosoftTeams-image (15)
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Emmitt Finnie to the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers and released forwards Dean Loukus and Nic Sima from their amateur tryouts.

The Red Wings currently have 54 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Detroit begins its eight-game preseason schedule with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will air on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and 950 AM.

2023-24 Preseason Roster
- 0.18 MB
Download 2023-24 Preseason Roster