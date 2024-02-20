Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.2 million.

Rasmussen, 24, has skated in 55 games with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 season, recording 23 points (11-12-23), a plus-11 rating, 33 penalty minutes and a 14.9 shooting percentage in 15:10 average time on ice. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward has reached double-digits in goals in each of the last three seasons. Rasmussen set career highs in assists (19) and points (29) in 56 games with the Red Wings in 2022-23. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Rasmussen has totaled 109 points (47-62-109) and 197 penalty minutes in 293 games with Detroit since making his NHL debut as a 19-year-old in 2018-19. He also registered 30 points (11-19-30) and 26 penalty minutes in 45 games in parts of three seasons with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins from 2018-21. Rasmussen added 16 points (5-11-16) and 42 penalty minutes in 18 games with the Graz 99ers of Austria's ICE Hockey League in 2020-21 before returning to North America for the start of Detroit’s training camp.

Prior to turning professional, Rasmussen spent parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Tri-City Americans, compiling 157 points (81-76-157) and 129 penalty minutes in 161 games from 2014-18. Rasmussen captained Tri-City during the 2017-18 campaign, logging 59 points (31-28-59) and 40 penalty minutes in 47 regular-season games, in addition to 33 points (16-17-33) in 14 postseason contests. The Surrey, British Columbia, native represented Team Canada at the 2016 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, notching four points (1-3-4) and eight penalty minutes in four games. Rasmussen also had three points (2-1-3) in five games with Canada Black at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

