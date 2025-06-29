Red Wings to hold 2025 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena June 30-July 3

Four-day camp featuring Red Wings prospects returns to BELFOR Training Center

DET 2025 Dev Camp Schedule
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2025 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from June 30-July 3. The camp begins on Monday, June 30 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending with a four-on-four game on Thursday, July 3.

The camp will be split into two teams – Team Howe and Team Lindsay – and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

The Red Wings roster will be comprised primarily of players selected by Detroit over the last several NHL Drafts, as well as signed free agent prospects and undrafted free agent invitees from collegiate, junior or European leagues. The full roster for the 2025 Development Camp will be announced on Sunday, June 29.

4-ON-4 GAME TO BE STREAMED AT DETROITREDWINGS.COM

The four-on-four game between Team Howe and Team Lindsay will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings Facebook and YouTube channels on Thursday, July 3 starting at 10:00 a.m. The streams will feature exclusive interviews with Red Wings prospects and select members of the Red Wings front office staff – hosted by Red Wings radio play-by-play announcer Ken Kal and Griffins play-by-play announcer Bob Kaser. For in-depth coverage of Development Camp, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/Prospects.

2025 Detroit Red Wings Development Camp Schedule

Please note that only on-ice sessions will be viewable to the media.

Monday, June 30
TEAM LINDSAY

12:00 – 12:50 p.m. – On-Ice Testing

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

2:45 – 3:45 p.m. – Media Availability*

TEAM HOWE

2:00 – 2:50 p.m. – On-Ice Testing

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Media Availability*

Tuesday, July 1
TEAM LINDSAY

9:45 – 10:35 a.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

10:45 – 11:35 a.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

TEAM HOWE

12:15 – 1:05 p.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

1:15 – 2:05 p.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

*Please note there will not be Development Camp media availability on Tuesday, July 1

Wednesday, July 2
TEAM LINDSAY

9:45 – 10:35 a.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

10:45 – 11:35 a.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. – Media Availability*

TEAM HOWE

12:15 – 1:05 p.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

1:15 – 2:05 p.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

2:05 – 2:45 p.m. – Media Availability*

Thursday, July 3
TEAM LINDSAY

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

10:25 – 11:15 a.m. – 4-on-4 Game (media availability post-game)

TEAM HOWE

9:15 – 10:15 a.m. – On-Ice Skill Development

10:25 – 11:15 a.m. – 4-on-4 Game (media availability post-game)

*Media availability times are approximate and subject to change

