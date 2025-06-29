Red Wings to hold 2025 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena June 30-July 3

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2025 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from June 30-July 3. The camp begins on Monday, June 30 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending with a four-on-four game on Thursday, July 3.

The camp will be split into two teams – Team Howe and Team Lindsay – and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

The Red Wings roster will be comprised primarily of players selected by Detroit over the last several NHL Drafts, as well as signed free agent prospects and undrafted free agent invitees from collegiate, junior or European leagues. The full roster for the 2025 Development Camp will be announced on Sunday, June 29.