Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

Forward has recorded 80 points in 308 NHL games since 2017-18

DET Roster Move 10124
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Zach Aston-Reese from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Aston-Reese, 29, made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 11 against the Dallas Stars, recording two hits in 6:21 time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has also tallied 11 points (5-6-11) and 22 penalty minutes in 26 games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. Aston-Reese spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, collecting 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games. He also netted one goal in six Stanley Cup playoff contests with Toronto, helping the franchise clinch its first postseason series win since 2004. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 14, 2017, Aston-Reese has compiled 80 points (42-38-80), a plus-33 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 308 NHL games with the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Additionally, Aston-Reese has registered 57 points (23-34-57), a plus-25 rating and 96 penalty minutes in 88 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17, racking up 148 points (66-82-148), a plus-48 rating and 182 penalty minutes in 145 games. As a senior, he was selected to the NCAA First All-American Team and named Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63) in just 38 games during the 2016-17 season. Aston-Reese also guided the Huskies to a Hockey East Tournament championship as a junior in 2015-16. The Staten Island, N.Y., native added 50 points (16-34-50), a plus-12 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 140 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2010-13.

Zachary Aston-Reese, Center
Born Aug 10 1994  -- Staten Island, NY
Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

Zach Aston-Reese Stats
- 0.07 MB
Download Zach Aston-Reese Stats

News Feed

Chiarot playing with comfort, confidence in second season with Red Wings

Chiarot playing with comfort, confidence in second season with Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings unable to hold off Wild in 6-3 road loss

RECAP: Red Wings unable to hold off Wild in 6-3 road loss
PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday

PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday
Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process
Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2
Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey
RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers
Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings
Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13
RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets

RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets
PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions