PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

Confident Copper

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Wally’s World

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

Forward has recorded 80 points in 307 NHL Games with Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs since 2017-18

DET Reese
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Zach Aston-Reese from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Aston-Reese, 29, made his debut with the Griffins in a 3-2 win over the Colorado Eagles on Friday at Van Andel Arena. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games. Aston-Reese also tallied one goal in six Stanley Cup playoff contests with Toronto, helping the franchise clinch its first postseason series win since 2004. He split the 2021-22 campaign between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, logging 15 points (5-10-15), a plus-nine rating and 28 penalty minutes in 69 games. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh on March 14, 2017, Aston-Reese has compiled 80 points (42-38-80), a plus-33 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 307 games with the Penguins, Ducks and Maple Leafs since 2017-18. Additionally, Aston-Reese has registered 46 points (18-28-46), a plus-26 rating and 74 penalty minutes in 63 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17, racking up 148 points (66-82-148), a plus-48 rating and 182 penalty minutes in 145 games. As a senior, he was selected to the NCAA First All-American Team and named Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63) in just 38 games during the 2016-17 season. Aston-Reese also guided the Huskies to a Hockey East Tournament championship as a junior in 2015-16. The Staten Island, N.Y., native added 50 points (16-34-50), a plus-12 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 140 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2010-13.

Zachary Aston-Reese, Center

Born Aug 10 1994 -- Staten Island, NY

Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

