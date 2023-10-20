Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Jonatan Berggren from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions and placed center Robby Fabbri on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 12.

Berggren, 23, has recorded three assists in two games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 campaign. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Red Wings and ranked among the team leaders with 15 goals (5th), 28 points (9th), five power play goals (T4th), nine power play points (7th) and a 15.3 shooting percentage (1st) in 67 games. Berggren also tallied seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances with the Griffins prior to being recalled to Detroit. He made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren notched 60 points (14-46-60), a plus-seven rating and 28 penalty minutes in 99 games with Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league from 2017-21.

Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Berggren registered 69 points (24-45-69), a plus-19 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 67 career games for Skelleftea's under-20 team (2016-18) while adding 140 points (67-73-140) in 109 games at the under-18 level for Enkopings and Skelleftea since 2013-14. The Uppsala, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tallying seven points (2-5-7), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes in eight games. Berggren won a bronze medal with his country at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording five points (1-4-5) in seven games. He captured a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after leading the team with 10 points (5-5-10) in seven games, and also won bronze after picking up five points (3-2-5) in five games at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. Additionally, Berggren won a gold medal with Sweden during the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying three points (2-1-3) in six games.

