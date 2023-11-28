Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

Forward has recorded 28 points in 69 games with Red Wings

DET BERG
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Jonatan Berggren from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Berggren, 23, has appeared in two games with the Red Wings this season, recording three shots in 9:20 average time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward has also tallied 11 points (4-7-11) and two penalty minutes in 11 games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 campaign. Berggren spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Red Wings and ranked among the team leaders with 15 goals (5th), 28 points (9th), five power play goals (T4th), nine power play points (7th) and a 15.3 shooting percentage (1st) in 67 games. He also registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances with the Griffins in 2022-23. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Berggren has collected 28 points (15-13-28) and 16 penalty minutes in 69 career NHL games. He has also logged 82 points (29-53-82) and 28 penalty minutes in 88 games with the Griffins since 2021-22.

Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests. In all, Berggren notched 60 points (14-46-60), a plus-seven rating and 28 penalty minutes in 99 games with Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league from 2017-21. Berggren also registered 69 points (24-45-69), a plus-19 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 67 career games for Skelleftea's under-20 team from 2016-18. The Uppsala, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tallying seven points (2-5-7), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes in eight games. Berggren earned a bronze medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording five points (1-4-5) in seven games. He captured a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after leading the team with 10 points (5-5-10) in seven games, and also won bronze after picking up five points (3-2-5) in five games at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. Additionally, Berggren won a gold medal with Sweden during the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying three points (2-1-3) in six games.

Jonatan Berggren, Right Wing

Born Jul 16 2000  -- Uppsala, Sweden

Height 5.11 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 2 #33 overall 2018 NHL Entry Draft

